Toonami Announces Major May Schedule Shift

Attack on Titan will soon be bringing new episodes to Toonami as Season 3 Part 2 will debut its English dub on May 25th. When Toonami announced that the new episodes would be joining the block, they did not yet confirm where it would slot in the schedule. Thankfully, that is no longer the case as Toonami officially revealed on its Facebook page what time fans could tune into the new episodes, but it also comes with a huge shift for the programming block’s schedule.

Beginning on Saturday, May 25th, Toonami will be shifting its whole block thirty minutes earlier. Starting now at 10:30PM EST instead of the current 11:00 PM EST, and ending at 3:30 AM EST rather than 4:00 AM EST, the new schedule will begin with My Hero Academia and end with Hunter x Hunter. The new line-up is as follows (in EST):

Videos by ComicBook.com

10:30 PM – My Hero Academia

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

12:00 AM – The Promised Neverland

12:30 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Hunter x Hunter

This new schedule only seems to shuffle around Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, so fans of the other series in the line-up will be happy to know they will still be able to see them at the time they have been accustomed to. It’s a swap of Attack on Titan’s last 3:30 AM showing before to a more fitting “primetime” time slot for its new batch of episodes.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!