Love Fanfiction? New Data Reveals Anime’s Top Ships of 2024

Fanfiction is a gift. For decades, the hobby has been paraded as Star Trek lovers bound fanfics well before the Internet was commonplace. These days, it is easier than ever to share fan-works, and places like AO3 are considered go-to destinations for goodies. In 2024, tons of ships have made their way to the top of AO3, and now a new report is live breaking down anime’s top romances of the year.

And if you can guess the first place winners, well – you must love Bungo Stray Dogs. The action series came in first place for 2024, and we have its most popular ship to thank.

Over on Reddit, user Randomist1031 broke down the information for fan fiction lovers. By comparing data from 2024 to last year, the user found which ships across the site were on the rise. Franchises like Good Omens and Harry Potter topped the list as a whole, but when it comes to anime, there was zero slacking. Bungo Stray Dogs came in third place over all with Dazai and Nakahara. So if you want to read the top ten anime ships from this report, you can read them below:

Dazai Osamu / Nakahara Chuya – Bungo Stray Dogs (3rd)

Geto Suguru / Gojo Satoru – Jujutsu Kaisen (5th)

Bakugo Katsuki / Midoriya Izuku – My Hero Academia (9th)

Roronoa Zoro / Sanji – One Piece (23rd)

Aizawa Shoto / Yamada Hisashi – My Hero Academia (26th)

Akutagawa Ryunosuke / Nakajima Atsushi – Bungo Stray Dogs (37th)

Bakugo Katsuki / Kirishima Eijiro – My Hero Academia (41st)

Gojo Satoru / Reader – Jujutsu Kaisen (50th)

Fushiguro Megumi / Itadori Yuji – Jujutsu Kaisen (56th)

Uchiha Sasuke / Uzumaki Naruto – Naruto (64th)



Looking at the data, Bungo Stray Dogs had little movement as its top ship moved up a spot since last year. Anime’s ships for My Hero Academia were down across the board year-over-year, but that is not the case for Jujutsu Kaisen. Thanks to season two, the anime’s top ships skyrocketed this year as Gojo x Geto moved up 56 spots. That is pretty nuts, you know?

For those interested in the state of AO3 ships as a whole, no worries. We got you. You can check out the list’s top ten ships of 2024 below:

Aziraphale / Crowley – Good Omens

Sirius Black / Remus Lupin – Harry Potter

Dazai Osamu / Nakahara Chuya – Bungo Stray Dogs

Astarion / Tav – Baldur’s Gate

Geto Suguru / Gojo Satoru – Jujutsu Kaisen

Steve Harrington / Eddie Munson – Stranger Things

Draco Malfoy / Harry Potter – Harry Potter

Evan Buckley / Eddie Diaz – 911

Bakugo Katsuki / Midoriya Izuku – My Hero Academia

Regular Black / James Potter – Harry Potter



What do you make of this latest AO3 breakdown?