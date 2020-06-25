Tower of God Fans Sound Off on the Season One Finale

Tower of God has come to a close after a successful run at Crunchyroll. The show is one of the first the site has collaborated with Webtoon over, so it is no surprise to see how well it has been received. When you mix a top-tier Manhwa with anime, you are bound to get something good, and fans have a lot to say about its final episode.

When the first season of Tower of God went live, fans were left with all sorts of emotions. The update checked in on all our favorite heroes like Khun, Bam, Rachel, and more. In fact, fans were particularly interested in seeing Bam reunite with Rachel, but it did not go as planned.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

So you have been warned! There are spoilers for Tower of God in the slides below!

As you can imagine, Tower of God fans has taken over social media to chat about the finale. Many were wowed by the episode and its lovely animation. They were also quick to dunk on Rachel after the heroine showed her true self to audiences and Bam with a single devastating blow.

Fans are more than ready for a new season to be ordered, but social media is still reeling from the finale of season one. It seems the consensus from netizens is nothing but positive for Tower of God. And if you haven't chimed in with your review yet, it is time you got to typing!

What did you make of the Tower of God finale? Do you want to see a second season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!