Transformers Fans React To Netflix Bringing Back Beast Wars
Transformers fans were blown away recently with the announcement that the third season of the upcoming Netflix animated series, titled Kingdom, was strongly hinting at the return of the likes of Optimus Primal and the Maximals via their Official Twitter Account and said fans are letting their feelings known on social media! It's been decades since we last saw the Maximals fight against the Predacons proper in full animated glory, but it seems as though fans of the "Cybertron" won't have to wait long to see these characters return once again.
Did you crack the code? We're excited to reveal the title for the third chapter: KINGDOM. 🦍 Get ready to go ape and get your claws out for KINGDOM! 🦖 Till then, the war continues. pic.twitter.com/dcQLik11qp— NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 17, 2020
What do you think of the possible return of Beast Wars? How do you want to see the Maximals and Predacon return to the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers!
Don't Play With Our Emotions!
Please don't play with my emotions like this. Will this actually be a proper return to the Beast Wars story and characters? Beast Wars was one of the best TV shows for writing and characterization ever made!— B. Alex Thompson💬 (@ApproBAT) July 17, 2020
They're Back, Baby!
The Beast Wars are back baby!! https://t.co/aPhAhERDk3— Chad Taylor (@Chad5ive) July 17, 2020
Some Fans Demand The Originals
If your gonna bring back Beast Wars into this Netflix Show please get the Original voice actors from Beast Wars. Don't find crappy replacements— Ben (@666Hellblazer) July 17, 2020
Happy And Sad
I am both excited for Kingdom because I love Beast Wars but also sad because I don’t want it to be relegated to half of just one years line up. Would have loved to see a big mix up in the brand by having a trilogy of beast themed lines— sisyphus prime (@PrimeSisyphus) July 17, 2020
Don't Do It If You Don't Mean It!
Don't you dare tease Beast Wars if you don't mean it. https://t.co/PPzoKOfNcF— Patrick Skye (@Patrick_Skye) July 17, 2020
Days Have Been Made
The fact that we get another shot at the Transformers Beast Wars series as part of the Netflix trilogy has made my day 😁— Adam Treacy (@thegreat_adzy) July 17, 2020
Blasphemy!
I know it’s an unpopular opinion, but I’ve never liked Beast Wars... https://t.co/QtlBgY2fHP— Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer (@teyowisonte) July 17, 2020
Rat Trap Returns
BEAST WARS IS BACK WOOO-HOOO. I'M SO FUCKING EXCITED. MY BOY RATTRAP MIGHT BE COMING BACK.— Mr.Binch (@fuckingnbees) July 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.