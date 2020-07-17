Transformers Fans React To Netflix Bringing Back Beast Wars

Transformers fans were blown away recently with the announcement that the third season of the upcoming Netflix animated series, titled Kingdom, was strongly hinting at the return of the likes of Optimus Primal and the Maximals via their Official Twitter Account and said fans are letting their feelings known on social media! It's been decades since we last saw the Maximals fight against the Predacons proper in full animated glory, but it seems as though fans of the "Cybertron" won't have to wait long to see these characters return once again.

Did you crack the code? We're excited to reveal the title for the third chapter: KINGDOM. 🦍 Get ready to go ape and get your claws out for KINGDOM! 🦖 Till then, the war continues. pic.twitter.com/dcQLik11qp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 17, 2020

