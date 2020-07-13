Transformers x Top Gun Crossover Maverick Robot Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Hasbro feels the need...the need for another Transformers collaboration with a hit '80s film. It happened earlier this month with the Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt figure, and it's happening right now with their Top Gun Maverick mashup.

The new Maverick figure stands at 7-inches tall in robot form and transforms into a Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet from the original Top Gun film in 25 steps. That said, the accessories on this figure include a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle, 4 missiles, and 2 alternate hands that can hold a tiny volleyball for shirtless slo-mo Kenny Loggins montages. However, the figure isn't all about the original Top Gun film. The helmet design for the figure is based on the one Tom Cruise wears in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick sequel.

Pre-orders for the Transformers Generations Top Gun Mash-Up Maverick Robot are live here at Hasbro Pulse (exclusive) for $49.99. When it sells out there, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. You can check out additional images of the figure in the gallery below.

As for the aforementioned Back to the Future Gigawatt figure, a limited edition of 1,985 individually numbered pieces quickly sold out as a Walmart exclusive and now command super high prices here on eBay. However, if you aren't a collector willing to pay top dollar for the limited edition figure, keep in mind that a second, standard variant release of the figure will be widely available starting October 1, 2020.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.