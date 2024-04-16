Transformers One Star Chris Hemsworth Announces Trailer Premiere Date

Transformers: One is preparing to unleash that massive trailer on the world. Paramount let fans know when they could meet the new animated version of Optimus Prime today. Last week, at CinemaCon, a lot of people were excited to see what director Josh Cooley had cooking. The filmmaker thought that a trailer was incoming and posted a literal Optimus trailer as a signal to the fans. However, instead of the full clip, people watching at home got a logo reveal and quick tease. So, knowing how this will all go down will be a relief to all the people that couldn't make it out to the Las Vegas desert. Check out the tease down below.

For anyone wondering out there, Transformers: One is bringing the heat with a star-studded cast. Big names like Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson are already aboard the project. Adding to the hype is the fact that the animation style of Transformers: One is ready to push the envelope a little further. Fans of animated features have been eating well at the box office in recent years. Transformers: One is hoping to serve up a fresh course for the people waiting out there. During CinemaCon, Henry teased the core Optimus and Megatron relationship at the heart of this story.

We’re debuting the trailer for our new movie #TransformersOne in SPACE! 🚀Tune in this Thursday (4/18) at 9am ET as we count down to the trailer premiere LIVE on the @transformers channels. Roll out 👊 pic.twitter.com/Y9w1qlL1Jk — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 16, 2024

"This origin story is how they transformed from brothers in arms to sworn enemies," Henry told the crowd at the Paramount panel.

Transformers: One Bringing Amazing Animation

(Photo: Paramount)

Last week, Transformers fans were so amped to hear anything about he new animated feature. Scarlett Johansson is one of the stars that will help bring Transformers: One to life. Paramount has been leaning even more heavily into animation in recent years. Transformers: One carries that torch in some surprising ways. Collider asked the Avengers star about her time on Cybertron. Johansson was more than excited to be working with Josh Cooley. The unique visual style of Transformers: One is going to surprise a lot of folks out there, according to actress.

"Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity," Johansson previously revealed. "The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very... I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting."

How excited are you for the trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!