Eyeshield 21 Celebrates New Chapter With Special Anime Promo

Eyeshield 21 is one of those throwback series you might have forgotten. Way back in 2022, creators Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata came together to bring American football to manga. Eyeshield 21 was a hit, and it has been well over a decade since its finale went live. Now, the manga is back with a very special one-shot, and it launched with a little anime promo featuring Murata himself.

As you may have heard, Eyeshield 21 announced its big return last year with Murata's help. The artist teamed up with Inagaki on a special one-shot that acts as a sequel to the original series. Today, that manga went live in Japan, and Murata celebrated with a new promo.

The video, which can be seen above, brings the stars of Eyeshield 21 to life on screen. Created by Village Studio, Murata and a group of animators animated a teaser for the Eyeshield 21 comeback. All of our favorite players can be seen in this clip, and it proves Murata can really do anything when it comes to art.

After all, Eyeshield 21 had some amazing composition, and Murata has only gone on to hone his craft. These days, the artist is known to fans as a legend given their work on One-Punch Man. In collaboration with ONE, Murata adapted the hit One-Punch Man web comic into a manga years ago, and the adaptation is a hit nowadays. Saitama takes up most of Murata's time, but the artist made sure to give a window to Eyeshield 21 once the new year began.

If you are unfamiliar with Eyeshield 21, you will want to check out the original series before reading its new one shot. The original series is published by Viz Media stateside while the Eyeshield 21 anime can be found on Crunchyroll as well as Amazon Prime. So for those wanting more info on the football series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"What does a wimpy kid who's been bullied all his life have to depend on but his own two feet? Sena Kobayakawa is about to start his first year in high school and he's vowed not to get picked on anymore. Unfortunately, the sadistic captain of the football team already has his eye on Sena and his lightning-fast speed."

What do you think about this Eyeshield 21 comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!