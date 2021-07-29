Transformers: War for Cybertron - Kingdom Is Now on Netflix

✖

The last chapter of the War For Cybertron has arrived on Netflix, with the crossover between the original Transformers and the Maximals and Predacons of Beast Wars landing on the streaming service. With six episodes being released to cap off the new take on the history of the Autobots and the Decepticons, fans were ecstatic when it was revealed that beloved characters like Optimus Primal and the dinosaur version of Megatron would be making a grand return as the latest adventure is promising to put a cap on this new tale that blends various aspects of Cybertron lore into one.

When last we left the Autobots and the Decepticons, they were spiraling through outer space and apparently have ventured through time itself, encountering the main heroes and villains of Beast Wars. Considering to be one of the most popular chapters of Transformers' lore, Beast Wars: Transformers first debuted in 1996, sharing with fans a new style of Cybertronians that decided to mimic animals around them after landing on pre-historic Earth. Garnering fifty-two episodes, and a sequel series dubbed Beast Machines, fans were thrilled when it was announced that the OG bots and the Transformers of Beast Wars would be coming face to face once again.

(Photo: Rooster Teeth)

This actually isn't the first time that the Transformers of the First Generation and of Beast Wars met, though the initial encounter was a very different one indeed. During the events of Beast Wars, the Maximals and Predacons actually ran into the Autobots as they were unconscious on their ship, as the conscious bots realized that they had been placed into the past. With Predacon Megatron blowing a hole through Optimus Prime during that storyline, the world of Beast Wars changed significantly as a result.

This latest season of Transformers: War For Cybertron won't be the last time that we see the Maximals and the Predacons, as the next live-action movie in the franchise will be introducing a crossover of its own. In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, legendary actor Ron Perlman will be lending his voice to Optimus Primal and will take place before the events of the first movie by Michael Bay that kicked off the live-action universe.

Will you be binging Kingdom this week? Would you want to see War For Cybertron get more seasons in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers.