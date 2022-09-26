Trigun Stampede Poster Welcomes Home a Familiar Face

Trigun has been out of the spotlight for a beat, but it won't be long before the gunslinging series makes a comeback. If you have not heard, the series creator is working with Studio Orange to bring Trigun Stampede to life, and the reboot will bring Vash the Stampede to a new generation. And thanks to a new poster, we have been given a first look at the reboot's take on a very familiar face.

As you can see below, the anime's latest concept art focuses on an arid scene as a massive city looms in the distance. A figure is shown in the foreground with a wrapped cross on its back. And for fans, well – they will know that luggage means this figure is none other than Nicholas D. Wolfwood.

After all, the cross on Nicholas' back is hard to mistake. The character, who was also known as Nicholas the Punisher, bore the cross as both a shield and weapon. After all, the Punisher Cross contains a machine gun and rocket launcher along with a slew of handguns. Given the character's marksmanship, you can see why Nicholas would gravitate to a weapon like this, and it seems Trigun Stampede will invoke this imagery just the same.

Of course, fans are now eager to see how Trigun handles Nicholas with its reboot. The anime is set to launch in 2023, and Studio Orange will bring Vash to life with its iconic CG aesthetic. And as the anime's premiere nears, we can expect to see more familiar faces crop up from Trigun's original run!

What do you think about this latest look at Trigun Stampede? Will you be tuning into this reboot when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.