Trigun Stampede Highlights Vash in New Art Drop

Trigun Stampede is gearing up for its new anime debut coming our way some time next year, and some new concept art has dropped highlighting Vash the Stampede's new look in this upcoming series. Yasuhiro Nightow's original manga franchise is getting ready for a whole new take on life as following its original anime adaptation decades before, the series will be getting a fresh new take. With a new fully CG animated series produced by the same studio behind Beastars, Trigun Stampede has been steadily revealing more and more of what to expect from this reboot of the classic Western franchise.

With Trigun Stampede in the midst of production, the series has been fairly open with fans about showing off some of the cooler looks behind the scenes as it gets ready for its full release. The official Twitter account for the new reboot has been sharing a steady stream of concept art highlighting much of the characters, concepts, and settings that we will get to see in the new takes on the series, and the latest shares a closer look at the new Vash the Stampede as he goes through an uncertain area. Check it out below:

Trigun Stampede is currently scheduled for a release next year, but has yet to confirm an official release date more narrow than that. Directed by Kenji Muto at Studio Orange with Kouji Tajima will be handling the character and concept designs, original series creator Yasuhiro Nightow will be involved with the creative process with the new series too as it develops a new take on the original series. The main members of the cast have also been already set as well with more additions to the come in the future.

Confirmed additions to the cast so far include the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer's Inosuke) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Gokai Silver in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto (Echidna in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Rem Saverem.

