New Trigun Stampede Concept Art Takes to the Stars

The Humanoid Typhoon will return next year, with Studio Orange and the original creator of Trigun, Yasuhiro Nightow, working in tandem to create a new anime series in Trigun: Stampede. Since the series was first revealed, fans have been wondering if the story will be a reboot, prequel, or entirely new story following Vash the Stampede, and new concept art has been released that gives us new looks at Vash's earlier days and the spaceships that helped in introducing both him and Knives to the planet they would call home.

Trigun first arrived as a manga in 1995, with an anime adaptation landing three years later that introduced scores of anime fans to the goofy gunman who had a massive bounty hanging over his head. While Vash and his story has remained a fan favorite within the medium of anime, it had been some time since we saw the story of Trigun animated, as the last instance was thanks to an anime movie titled "Trigun: Badlands Rumble", which landed in 2010. The original manga series has many major plot points that never made their way to the anime proper, leaving many to think that Stampede might be a way to fill in the gaps, though nothing has been confirmed.

The Official Twitter Account for Trigun Stampede shared concept art of a young Vash the Stampede, while also giving us a look at the spaceships that helped start the story of the Humanoid Typhoon and his conflict with his brother Knives, who has similar abilities but a serious disdain for the human race:

Earlier this year, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the creator of Trigun about the upcoming series, as Nightow will have a major hand in the adaptation and shared how he thought Stampede would stand out from the original show:

"So when they were developing this Trigun, I saw that they were taking elements from my comic and expanding it, rearranging it, restructuring it, redesigning it, and adding depth to it. They're trying to raise the quality of the show as well. I thought that there might some changes, but once they took all of the series in and started adapting it onto film, I felt that this is still Trigun. This is Trigun. I want the fans to know is that I really want them to watch this. And after watching, I think that you'll feel the same way as me – that this in some way is also Trigun."