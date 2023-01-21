Trigun Stampede Preview Introduces The New Wolfwood

Fans of the Humanoid Typhoon are still debating whether Trigun Stampede is a prequel series or an entirely new take on Vash and his friends that inhabit the desert planet. With the series already introducing allies and enemies from Vash's past with new aesthetics, including Meryl, Knives, the Nebraska Family, and E.G. Mine to name a few, the next episode has dropped a video bringing back one of the most popular supporting characters from the original series. That's right, Nicholas D. Wolfwood is aiming for a big comeback.

The original Wolfwood landed on Vash's doorstep, selling himself as a wandering priest that just so happened to be sporting some serious hardware. While Nick would carry around a large cross on his back to fit in with the priest motif, the cross itself was actually a giant weapon that he would break out should the need arise. Unfortunately, Wolfwood wasn't able to survive the original series, with his death caused by the villainous group known as the Gung-Ho Guns and remaining one of the most tragic examples of death in the anime medium to this day. Hopefully, the Wolfwood of Trigun Stampede will manage to avoid this fate.

Trigun Wolfwood

Trigun Stampede shared a new preview for its fourth episode, not only giving us a closer look at Wolfwood's new design but hinting at the adventure that is to come which will once again see the gun-slinging priest finding his way into Vash's life:

Recently, Crunchyroll revealed the English Dub cast for Trigun Stampede, with Johnny Yong Bosch returning as Vash The Stampede, following his original take on the anime protagonist over two decades ago. Originally, Wolfwood's English voice actor for the Madhouse series was Jeff Nimoy, who had played a role in Mobile Suit Gundam, Digimon, and many other anime franchises. While not yet revealed who will be playing Wolfwood this time around, it will be interesting to see if Nimoy will return or if a new actor will be stepping into Wolfwood's shoes.

Are you crossing your fingers that Wolfwood will manage to dodge the grim reaper this time around? Which characters from the original Trigun series are you hoping to make a return?