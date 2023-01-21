Trigun Stampede Introduces a Very Different Knives





Trigun Stampede might have changed quite a few things in introducing the new world of the Humanoid Typhoon, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. The big bad of the new animated series from Studio ORANGE remains Vash's nefarious brother known as Millions Knives. While Vash certainly saw some changes with this new anime series, there might not be a character so far that has been changed more than the "Big Bad" of the series as Knives has shown off his terrifying new skills in the newest episode.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the third episode of Trigun Stampede, be forewarned that we'll be going into some serious spoiler territory.

Following Vash's previous fight against the Nebraska Family, the anime protagonist was able to shift their allegiances to actually make friends with the town that the father and son had attacked. With little time to recover from the original assault, Vash and the town found themselves in the crosshairs of the mad bomber known as E.G. Mine, who had been working for Knives and originally appeared in the first Trigun series. With the bomber's defeat, Vash comes into contact with his villainous brother, who has some new powers at his disposal from what he had in the original series.

Knives The Stampede

Trigun Stampede saw Millions Knives showing off his new abilities, controlling what appears to be countless shards of metal as he is looking to acquire the "Plants" that fell to Earth and seemingly be far and above the strength of his brother as Vash was unable to stop his nefarious plan:

In the original series, Knives looked far more like a dark reflection of his brother, with Trigun Stampede giving him not just a series of flying projectiles, but also giving him a hooded look that makes him look far more alien than his original appearance. With the original relationship between Vash and Knives in their childhood remaining the same in this new series, it will be interesting to see if any other changes are implemented in the series.

