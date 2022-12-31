Trigun: Stampede Focuses on The New Knives

Trigun: Stampede will bring back the Humanoid Typhoon, aka Vash The Stampede, early next year, with Studio ORANGE joining forces with the original series creator, Yasuhiro Nightow, to write a new chapter for this world. While it has yet to be revealed if this will be a reboot or prequel to the original anime series, some familiar characters from the original will be making appearances sporting some wild new looks. Now, a new key visual has arrived for Vash's nefarious brother Knives, who might win the award for the most different-looking character of them all.

Knives is a very different character from his brother as Vash holds both a rambunctious sense of humor alongside a genuine love for humanity that was drilled into him by his matriarchal figure, Rem. Throughout the original anime series, Knives was the "big bad" who was attempting to push his brother to break one of his promises to Rem and set up a scenario where the $60 billion double-dollar man will take a human life. Unfortunately for Vash, Knives is successful in this attempt as the anime hero is forced to kill Legato Bluesummers to save the lives of his friends, leading to a dynamic finale that saw brothers going to war with one another in a gun-slinging showdown.

Knives The Stampede

Trigun Stampede's Official Twitter Account shared this drastically different version of Knives from what we saw in the original anime adaptation, leaving fans to wonder if this series will be showing us Vash's infamous brother in the past or if this is a complete re-imagining of the anime antagonist:

Trigun Stampede will arrive on Crunchyroll on January 7th, meaning you won't be waiting long to see the return of Vash The Stampede. Aside from Knives joining his brother in this new anime series, several characters from the original stories of the franchise will be returning with all-new looks, including supporting characters such as Wolfwood and Meryl, along with villains including Monev The Gale and Legato to name a few.

