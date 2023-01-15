Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 3 Preview: Watch

Trigun Stampede is now working its way through its run as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the reboot is showing off the first look at what to expect next with the preview for Episode 3 of the series! Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action series has kicked off its brand new reboot series bringing a whole new kind of look for the franchise than we ever have seen before. The first two episodes of the series brought fans a fully 3D CG animated production that introduced a new look for Vash the Stampede and the world around him, so there is a question about where it could all be leading to next.

Trigun Stampede is gearing up for the next episode of the series, and after introducing fans to Vash the Stampede with the first two episodes, it seems like fans will be getting to see his twin brother. After fans got a glimpse of him in the previous episodes, Millions Knives seems to be making his full debut in Episode 3. At least that's what the look at Episode 3 is teasing with the preview for the episode that you can check out in action below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 3

Episode 3 of Trigun Stampede is titled "Light, Illuminate the Darkness," and will be making its premiere on Saturday, January 21st. If you wanted to catch up with the first two episodes of the new reboot series so far and keep up with the next episode as soon as it makes its debut in Japan, you can check out the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the series, they tease Trigun Stampede as such:

READ MORE: Trigun Stampede Reveals New Clip for Episode 2 (Exclusive) | Trigun Stampede: Johnny Yong Bosch to Return as Vash | Trigun Stampede's Johnny Yong Bosch Comments on Comeback: Watch

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What are you hoping to see in Trigun Stampede? How are you liking the reboot's anime run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!