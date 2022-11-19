Shin Ultraman Gets U.S Theaters Release Date

Shin Ultraman made its highly anticipated premiere in theaters across Japan and other international territories through the festival circuit earlier this year, but now the movie has officially set its release date for theaters in the United States! Tsuburaya Productions' long running Tokusatsu franchise got a whole new kind of makeover much in the same vein as the massively popular Shin Godzilla reboot, but fans outside of Japan have been waiting patiently for their chance to check it out too. Now there's a new, albeit limited opportunity to do so as Shin Ultraman gets ready for a limited theatrical release in the United States next year.

Tsuburaya Productions announced during their special panel for Shin Ultraman at Anime NYC that Fathom Events will be helping to bring the movie to theaters across the United States with a special two-night event screening on January 11th and 12th next year. This also came with the reveal of the movie's official English language logo, and you can check it out and get more details about the announcement below:

Directed by Shinji Higuchi, written by Hideaki Anno, and composed by Shiro Sagisu. Shin Ultraman stars the likes of Takumi Saitou (who transforms into the titular Ultraman hero), Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Koji Yamamoto, Tetsushi Tanaka, Daiki Arioka, Akari Hayami, Ryo Iwamatsu, Toshihiro Wada, Toru Matsuoka, Kyusaku Shimada, Keishi Nagatsuka, and Hajime Yamazaki. As for what to expect from Shin Ultraman, Tsuburaya Productions describes the movie as such:

"The continued appearance of giant unidentified life forms known as 'S-Class Species (Kaiju)' has become commonplace in Japan. Conventional weapons have no effect on them. Having exhausted all other options, the Japanese Government issued the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol and formed an enforcement unit, known as the SSSP. The members chosen for the unit are: captain Kimio Tamura (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima), strategic planner Shinji Kaminaga (played by Takumi Saitoh), unparticle physicist Akihisa Taki (played by Daiki Arioka), and biologist Yumi Funaberi (Akari Hayami).

In the midst of a Kaiju threat, a silver giant appears from beyond Earth's atmosphere. Analyst Hiroko Asami (played by Masami Nagasawa) is newly appointed to the SSSP to deal with this giant and is partnered with Shinji Kaminaga. In Hiroko's report, she writes— 'Ultraman (tentative name), identity unknown.'"

