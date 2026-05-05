Unbelievable Berserk Crossover Resurfaces, Leaving Fans Scratching Their Heads

While Berserk has been a landmark within the anime industry for decades, we haven’t had much opportunity to see the Black Swordsman and the Band of the Hawk enter new universes. Crossovers for the bleak anime franchise have been few and far between, as Guts hasn’t joined the likes of the Straw Hat Pirates, the Z-Fighters, or the Phantom Troop for any wild adventures. In a surprising twist, Berserk fans have ventured into the past to discover a time when the star of the series met Lara Croft for an unbelievable crossover that many might not believe.

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Decades ago, the retailer GameDealer.com released a crossover that took Berserk’s Guts and Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft side-by-side. In the advertisement, the unique meeting hilariously read, “In real life, Guts and Lara would play with each other…not with you.” As for why Guts was used for this crossover was thanks to the video game, “Sword of The Berserk: Guts’ Rage.” Released for the Sega Dreamcast in 1999, the game created an original story for the Berserk mythos, seeing Guts and his allies at the time taking on a new demonic threat that used the heroes’ memories to torment them. While this Dreamcast game is far from the only Berserk game that has been released in the franchise’s history, it remains one of the most well-known. You can check out the hilarious crossover below.

The Mysterious Future of Berserk

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As of the writing of this article, there is little that has been confirmed regarding the future of Berserk across its many media. There has yet to be a new anime adaptation since Berserk: Memorial Edition, which compiled the trilogy of films focusing on the Golden Age Arc. Even though countless chapters were never animated, Berserk has yet to confirm if it will return to the airwaves. Not only is a television series and/or movie seemingly not in the works, but fans have no idea when the manga will release its next chapter.

Despite writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga taking the reins of the series following the tragic loss of creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk has been missing in action since last year. This makes the previous cliffhanger hit even harder as Guts has found himself trapped within a mysterious cave in the Kushan Empire, and considering the Black Swordsman’s current mental state, escape might be impossible.

As for the world of video games, the last time we witnessed Guts in action within the digital landscape was with 2017’s Berserk And The Band of The Hawk. While it didn’t create an original storyline like its Dreamcast predecessor, the action-adventure game revisited many of the biggest events from the bleak anime series. Lara Croft did not make an appearance in this video game, though her guns would be a welcome addition to the many battles that Guts has experienced.

What do you think of this mind-bending crossover? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!