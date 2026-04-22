Berserk Fans up in Arms Following AI Controversy

It’s been over half a year since we last heard from Berserk’s manga, and even longer since we last saw the Band of the Hawk on the small screen. Unfortunately, following the release of chapter 383 in Japan, manga readers have yet to learn when the next installment will finally be printed. As fans wait to learn the fate of Guts now that he has been betrayed by the Kushan Empire, a piece of art has hit the internet that has thrown readers for a loop. Artificial intelligence has long been a controversial subject in the anime world, and this latest Berserk controversy proves it.

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On X, a social media account has recreated a Berserk chapter, falsely claiming that the 384th chapter of the manga has arrived. As pointed out by fans, this is not the case, and the latest story featuring Guts and his band of adventurers has yet to arrive. Seemingly, the user used A.I. to create artwork that depicts Guts as a young man entangled in memories from his past. As of the writing of this article, the publication that released Berserk, Young Animal, has yet to comment on the controversy, though this hasn’t stopped fans from attempting to shoot down the misinformation that has arisen thanks to this art forged by artificial intelligence.

Which Way Berserk And A.I.?

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The anime industry hasn’t been too kind with the idea of A.I. making its way into the medium, with the Nippon Anime and Film Culture Association spending years fighting against the technology. In 2024, the organization released the following statement: “We [the NAFCA] feel it will be very difficult in the future to bring fair revenue to creators when projects are being created through the use of generative AI. For instance, if an AI generates a character with the head of Doraemon, the body of a Gundam, and the voice of Son Goku… If that creation is made with the thought that it can be used freely so long as we hand over the required revenue, we’re not interested. Even if a character created using 100 others were to make a ton of profit, there is no good mechanism of sharing profit and approval with the creators of those 100 said characters.”

As for Berserk’s future, it seems that the return of Guts across multiple media is anyone’s guess. Alongside the next chapter of the manga having yet to be confirmed, there has been no word on a new anime adaptation. With creator Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga forging new works for the Band of the Hawk, the Kushan Empire is preparing to wage a war against Griffith and his new kingdom. The last time we saw Guts, he was trapped inside of a cave that no one had ever escaped from, leaving the cliffhanger that much more dire for readers.

What do you think of this Berserk controversy that’s brewing online? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Berserk Vault Art