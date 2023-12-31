Undead Unluck Episode 13 Gets Early Release With Hulu

Undead Unluck's anime has actually released Episode 13 for international fans before its intended premiere in Japan! Undead Unluck wrapped up the first cour of its run of episodes for the Fall 2023 with the premiere of Episode 13 last week, and it was soon revealed that Episode 13 would be kicking off Cour 2 of the anime in January following a break over the holiday season. But while that was originally the plan for its broadcast in Japan, fans in the United States have been given the gift of a big premiere with the start of Cour 2 much earlier than expected.

While Undead Unluck was originally scheduled to premiere Episode 13 of the series on January 5th, the episode is now available to stream with Hulu. Titled "Tatiana," Hulu teases Episode 13 of Undead Unluck as such, "While Tatiana fights members of the Negator Hunters, she receives a report that Fuko was wounded by Unrepair. Tatiana unleashes her powers in order to save Fuko!" Check out some preview images of the episode below as shared by TMS Entertainment.

🤜🤛Tatiana is ready to rumble!💣💥

Watch her release her powers in the latest episode of Undead Unluck, only on @Hulu!https://t.co/EzvPwfxILx#UndeadUnluck pic.twitter.com/JodejResC6 — TMS Entertainment USA Inc. (@tmsanime) December 29, 2023

What Is Undead Unluck?

Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, Undead Unluck premiered earlier this Fall and now has 13 episodes under its belt as of the time of this writing. The anime is scheduled to run for two consectuive cours of episodes, which means that the anime will continue to stream through the Winter 2024 anime schedule. It's unclear as to whether or not this early release means the Hulu schedule will remain at its current one-week ahead pace, however.

As for what to expect from the anime itself, Hulu teases Undead Unluck as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

Are you ready to start Undead Unluck Part 2 earlier than expected? What did you think of the first wave of episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!