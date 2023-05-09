Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Creator Shares First Character Designs

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has finally made its debut with Adult Swim after 20 long years of development at Cartoon Network studios, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has shared some of the first character designs he crafted for the core four all those years ago! Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is Genndy Tartakovsky's latest animated effort following the release of Primal Season 2 not long ago, but it is remarkably differently than everything the creator has been a part of to this point. As it turns out, Tartakovsky has actually been planning this series for a very long time. Even longer than some of his more famous Cartoon Network Studios releases.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal introduces fans to four main characters at the center of it all who go through a number of design changes themselves as they are technically four heroes that are brought to different points in time and space. The base designs for the main characters have gone through plenty of other changes over the course of 20 long years, and Tartakovsky shared what a few of these rough draft designs actually look like as part of the celebration for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal's premiere on Instagram. Check them out below:

How to Watch Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is now airing with Adult Swim on Thursday evenings, and will be streaming its episodes on HBO Max the next day. The series also re-airs quite a few time with both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and thus fans will have plenty of opportunities to tune into the new episodes even after they miss the initial premieres. As for what to expect from Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Adult Swim teases the new animated series as such:

"In Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat."

How are you liking Unicorn: Warriors Eternal so far? What are you hoping to see from this new series?