Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Creator Teases Multiple Season Plans (Exclusive)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has finally made its debut with Adult Swim and HBO Max, and it turns out that the creator behind it all actually has plans in mind for potential multiple seasons of the new animated series! Genndy Tartakovsky has become one of the most notable creators with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim as over the years he has contributed to the likes of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and most recently Primal. Each series is different from the previous, and that's especially the case for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal as it is the most ambitious fantasy animated series yet.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has premiered with its first two episodes, and introduced fans to a world full of magical battles spanning across time and space. It's the kind of premise that's ripe with tons of room to explore, and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal creator Genndy Tartakovsky feels the same way as he told ComicBook.com that the series was initially pitched as a potential four season project, but the team is taking it one season at a time before expanding further.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How Many Seasons Will Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Have?

When asked whether or not it was tough to keep coming up with original ideas for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, series creator Genndy Tartakovsky explained that while it is, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal provided additional room to explore with its premise. "The first test of a good idea for me is if I can jot down 10 simple ideas, and if I struggle, if I go to camp or dude ranch within the first 10 episodes, I know it's a bad idea and it doesn't have legs," Tartakovsky began before noting how the process was different for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

"Fortunately for Unicorn, I was able to do multiple ideas, multiple season ideas, because the world is so ripe and it's so brand new that you can do so much," Tartakovsky continued. "If we get tired of these characters, we can go back to another time period or they're re-awoken in the future. You know what I mean? You can do so many things, and that was the exciting part of it that I did sell it as this big four season thing. But we're going to do one season first, and hopefully it'll work and people will like it, and then we'll continue on."

