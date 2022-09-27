Primal Creator Teases Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Release Date

Primal and Fang's story recently came to a close in Adult Swim's second season finale for Primal, with the prehistoric series making sure to include massive blood and gore in the shocking installment. While the brutal epic has yet to confirm that a third season is on the way, creator Genndy Tartakovsky has his dance card full not just with the adult animated film, Fixed, but also with a new television series in Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky reveals that this new band of animated warriors might be landing on the airwaves far sooner than many fans expected.

Unlike Primal and the final season of Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal will be a series that can be enjoyed by all ages of viewers, with Tartakovsky himself saying this about the series earlier this year:

"Twenty-five years ago Dexter's Laboratory was Cartoon Network's first original series. It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years. Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can't wait for people to see it!"

In chatting about Primal's second season finale, Tartakovsky stated the following when it came to the release of Warriors Eternal, hinting that it might be arriving sooner than many fans had originally expected:

"We're looking at maybe sometime next year, maybe at the end of this year."

If you haven't heard of Genndy Tartakovsky's upcoming animated series, the official description of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal reads as such:

"Unicorn: Warriors Eternal follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions."

