Genndy Tartakovsky Reveals First Look At New Project, Unicorn

Genndy Tartakovsky has made a name for himself by creating some of the most beloved series to ever air on Cartoon Network, with the likes of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Primal showing off the creativity of the animator and his team. Now, it seems as though Tartakovsky has a new project in the works which is set to air at a popular animation festival this summer, introducing "eternal warriors" that look quite different from what we've seen in the past.

Tartakovsky first brought Samurai Jack to Cartoon Network in 2001, becoming a success that used unique animation styles and storytelling to tell the story of a wandering ronin who is flung into the future and fated to fight against the great evil known as Aku. Garnering four seasons initially, Samurai Jack would return thanks to Adult Swim to end the story of Jack twelve years following the end of the fourth season, bringing to a close the journey of the samurai in a far bloodier expedition than what we had seen before. With Primal set to return for its second season this year on Adult Swim, it will be interesting to see when and where Unicorn appears in the future.

The official website for the Annecy Animation Festival shared a first look at Unicorn: Warriors Eternal from Genndy Tartakovsky which will premiere at the upcoming event set to take place this June from the 13th to the 18th, with two new images giving us a better look at these new animated characters:

The official description of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal reads as such:

"Inspired by myths and lore from around the world, we follow a team of young ancient heroes who band together to protect the world from a sinister force."

While the likes of Samurai Jack, Primal, and Dexter's Laboratory might be the biggest series that Genndy Tartakovsky is known for, the creator also helped in creating series such as The Powerpuff Girls, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Sym-Bionic Titan and many others. It's unclear whether or not this series will make it to the small screen but considering Tartakovsky's resume, it definitely wouldn't be a surprise if we see Unicorn: Warriors Eternal arrive on Cartoon Network, and/or Adult Swim, in the future.

