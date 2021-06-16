Uzumaki Fans Grapple With The Scary Anime Delay News

Adult Swim's upcoming anime adaptation of Uzumaki is already looking to be the best of the anime adaptations from the collective works of Junji Ito based on the clips we've seen so far, though fans have been reeling from the recent revelation that viewers will have to wait an additional year to see it with the release window being October 2022. While the release window was originally set for this year, the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the additional work being put into the series, have caused it to be pushed back, but many fans are definitely understanding the complications.

(Photo: Production IG)

