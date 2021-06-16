Uzumaki Fans Grapple With The Scary Anime Delay News
Adult Swim's upcoming anime adaptation of Uzumaki is already looking to be the best of the anime adaptations from the collective works of Junji Ito based on the clips we've seen so far, though fans have been reeling from the recent revelation that viewers will have to wait an additional year to see it with the release window being October 2022. While the release window was originally set for this year, the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the additional work being put into the series, have caused it to be pushed back, but many fans are definitely understanding the complications.
What do you think of the big delay for the upcoming spooky anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.
It'll Be Worth It
uzumaki looks amazing... the october 2022 release date stung a bit but I know it’ll be worth it pic.twitter.com/dQygdvjgeW— nieves 🌸 (@residentnieves) June 15, 2021
A Kid Friendly Junji Ito To Soften The Blow
the uzumaki anime looks so pretty but i can't handle junji ito, i had to make up my own headcanon for amigara fault where the drrrr guys reenter society and live happy lives pic.twitter.com/A1Jyl4CJ0W— maddie ✨ マディ (@othatsraspberry) June 15, 2021
Delay? What Delay?
UZUMAKI FILM IN 2022 LETS FUCKING GOO pic.twitter.com/osbjEkYTCh— Kenz 🏳️🌈 Training SZN (@noodleshopkenz) June 15, 2021
Time To Push The Envelope
Yo Adult Swim boutta push the envelope of horror with that Uzumaki anime 😨 pic.twitter.com/VdFJeUqMNR— ForneverWorld (@ForneverWorld) June 15, 2021
Flying Lotus of Yasuke Fame Shares His Thoughts
When I heard they were making Uzumaki. I begged @Clarknova1 to keep it black and white. The only way. Shit is gonna be 😵💫😵💫😵💫— YASUKE (@flyinglotus) June 16, 2021
Conflicted
Okay, so I thought the animated adaptation of Uzumaki comes out in October, and I'm stoked because it looks fantastic, and the only other film adaptation of Uzumaki is a middling grindhouse movie from 2000. Get hyped, right?
Hahaha.
No.
October, yes. October 2022.— Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) June 15, 2021
Not A Big Deal
The anime adaptation of Junji Ito's "Uzumaki" had an update today and is now set to be released on October 2022 on Toonami. A bit of a wait, but I don't mind. That said, if you read the original book, what are some things you hope to see in the anime? 🌀🌀🌀#Uzumaki pic.twitter.com/5mPz4yhdNA— Gilbert Martinez (@discord12395) June 15, 2021
Excitement And Disappointment
I’m so gassed for the Uzumaki anime but 2022 looks so far away... pic.twitter.com/yEzTpD0CtK— Awkada (@jehvvy) June 15, 2021
E3-Zumaki
botw 2 footage and uzumaki footage on the same day, holy fuck man pic.twitter.com/zPAlU1FNdV— Ms. Roboto (@supastargirl) June 15, 2021
The Best
UZUMAKI ♡ god its gonna be so worth the wait, im so fucking excited. i have to read it again for like the 6th time..please read it if you havent, junji ito is amazing and the best out there pic.twitter.com/UysuWAUjev— shel(bee)🐝𓆏✨ (@mohchibunny) June 15, 2021