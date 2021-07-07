Vinland Saga Fans Are Taking To The Seas Of The Internet To Celebrate Season Two

Viking fans were blown away earlier today when it was announced that the anime Vinland Saga was currently producing its second season via the popular animation house, Wit Studio, and they certainly aren't shy about sharing their feelings on social media. With the creator of the popular franchise, Makoto Yukimura, thrilled at seeing his work once again adapted into the world of anime, many fans can't wait to continue the bloody story of Thorfinn following the cliffhanger ending of the first season that saw the world change for the brutal warriors we had come to know.

The second season of the anime Vinland Saga is in production. I am very happy to be able to convey the news that the fans expected. I am also looking forward to the second season. Let's wait for the follow-up news together. — 幸村誠 (@makotoyukimura) July 7, 2021

