Vinland Saga Fans Are Taking To The Seas Of The Internet To Celebrate Season Two

By Evan Valentine

Viking fans were blown away earlier today when it was announced that the anime Vinland Saga was currently producing its second season via the popular animation house, Wit Studio, and they certainly aren't shy about sharing their feelings on social media. With the creator of the popular franchise, Makoto Yukimura, thrilled at seeing his work once again adapted into the world of anime, many fans can't wait to continue the bloody story of Thorfinn following the cliffhanger ending of the first season that saw the world change for the brutal warriors we had come to know.

Are you hyped for the second season of Vinland Saga? What other anime series are you hoping will return for a season two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Vikings.

