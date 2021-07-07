Vinland Saga Fans Are Taking To The Seas Of The Internet To Celebrate Season Two
Viking fans were blown away earlier today when it was announced that the anime Vinland Saga was currently producing its second season via the popular animation house, Wit Studio, and they certainly aren't shy about sharing their feelings on social media. With the creator of the popular franchise, Makoto Yukimura, thrilled at seeing his work once again adapted into the world of anime, many fans can't wait to continue the bloody story of Thorfinn following the cliffhanger ending of the first season that saw the world change for the brutal warriors we had come to know.
The second season of the anime Vinland Saga is in production. I am very happy to be able to convey the news that the fans expected. I am also looking forward to the second season. Let's wait for the follow-up news together.— 幸村誠 (@makotoyukimura) July 7, 2021
Are you hyped for the second season of Vinland Saga? What other anime series are you hoping will return for a season two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Vikings.
Easily One Of The Best Anime Openings
Better Than Titan??
Now that Vinland Saga season 2 is confirmed, I'm bringing back this take🙏 pic.twitter.com/TpJhdpVibo— RAZE✡ (@xShinraTennsei) July 7, 2021
The Hype Train Is Rolling In!
VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 HYPE! WE BACK! pic.twitter.com/TUhJ8F9Z7M— Juuzou (@KurapiGoat) July 7, 2021
Kept You Waiting Huh?
VINLAND SAGA SECOND SEASON CONFIRMED!!
I'm too happy, I waited for this too long#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/uXOpWljvQi— Dya 🌻 (@Dyalexa_) July 7, 2021
So Much Coming!
We are getting Vinland saga season 2,chainsaw man,stone ocean and Demon Slayer season 2 it’s a great time to be a anime fan pic.twitter.com/PgtNtkHEJk— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) July 7, 2021
Time To Wake Up
Wake up babe, Vinland Saga Season 2 is confirmed! pic.twitter.com/yFFnKWpFwq— Decimo (@decimo2times) July 7, 2021
The Best Is Yet To Come
Vinland Saga is (one of) the best new anime to come out in the last 3-4 years since Rakugo ended and I'm so happy the best part of the story is getting adapted soon by one of my favorite studios.
The best anime news I've heard in a while & the anti-hypers need to chill a lil 😭 pic.twitter.com/vlWhRQpeyl— Ams 💫 (@weeb_ams) July 7, 2021
We Can Trust Vinland Saga
Ready for season 2 #VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/SqdkxQLaSP— ED慧弟易🇮🇹🏴 (@ShoyosStudent) July 7, 2021
It's Go Time
WE GETTING VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/BdpbDN8sZi— tom (@batkaitom) July 7, 2021
It's Here!
VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 IS HERE OMG pic.twitter.com/zfG4rMbuLw— ceo of loving gojo satoru 🌙 (@yujisakr) July 7, 2021