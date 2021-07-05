Vinland Saga Announces 2nd Anniversary Event

✖

Vinland Saga has kept quiet since its first season closed, but fans have yet to give up on the series. After all, the Wit Studios production was met with rave reviews all throughout season one, but no word was ever given on a second. But hopefully, an upcoming anniversary event will change all this for fans.

Over on Twitter, the official account for Vinland Saga caught fans off guard with an update. The series confirmed it will be hosting an event to honor the anime's second anniversary, and something special might come from it.

The event is slated to go down on July 7 in Japan close to midnight. This means fans will want to stay tuned this month as an update on Vinland Saga season two might be on its way. Even an official nod to a second season would be appreciated, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for now!

If you are not caught up with Vinland Saga, the anime does have limited availability in the United States. The first season is streaming on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and its nearly five-star rating shows how well the anime performed. So if you want to know more about it, you can read Vinland Saga's official synopsis below:

"Around the end of the millennium, Viking the mightiest but most atrocious tribe had been outbreaking everywhere. Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood on the battlefield. He was seeking the land of reverie known as Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in the age of turmoil."

What do you think of this special anniversary event? Are you eager for a Vinland Saga update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.