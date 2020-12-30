Vinland Saga Gets Underway on Special Anniversary Project

✖

It's been one year since the first season of the epic viking tale of Vinland Saga came to a close thanks to the animators at Wit Studio, and it seems as if a new anime project is in the works to celebrate the initial output for the story of Thorfinn as he attempted to get vengeance for the death of his father at the hands of the scoundrel Askeladd. Though a second season has yet to be confirmed officially, this project seems to show that the studio behind the first season is certainly keeping this bloody tale at the forefront!

The first season of Vinland Saga ended with quite the cliffhanger, with Thorfinn being denied his vengeance following Askeladd's death but gave viewers a hint at a number of new characters that will have a huge impact on the further adventures of this world of vikings that attempts to put an anime spin on real-life events. The manga itself, created by Makoto Yukimura, is still running to this day and exploring a world that Thorfinn is traveling in an attempt to find purpose following the point of his revenge being taken from this world. Needless to say, Vinland Saga definitely has carved out a passionate fanbase within the anime community.

Vinland Saga's Official Twitter Account let fans know that a special project was in the works that would celebrate the first anniversary of the season one finale, with little other details released about the future of the franchise:

