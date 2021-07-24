Vinland Saga Reveals English Dub Cast

✖

Vinland Saga has revealed the cast behind the new English dub of the anime! Fans of Makoto Yukimura's original manga series have quite a bit to be excited about lately as not only was it recently confirmed that a second season of the fan favorite adaptation was currently in the works, but a new English dub of the anime's first season was in production as well. Sentai Filmworks had confirmed they have acquired the home video license for the series in North America, and this means that the first season of the series will finally be getting an English dub.

Sentai Filmworks will be releasing Vinland Saga on Blu-ray with both an English and Japanese audio release, and with the release of the dub coming up soon on August 31st, they have celebrated with the reveal of the full English dub cast for the series along with debuting the first clip of the new dub. You can check out the first promo for the English dub in the video above, and find the full dub cast list below:

Thors - Jason Douglas

Askeladd- David Wald

Thorfinn - Mike Haimoto

Young Thorfinn - Shannon Emerick

Thorkell - Joe Daniels

Leif - John Swasey

Prince Canute - Josh Grelle

King Sweyn - Luis Galindo

Bjorn - Andrew Love

Ragnar - Rob Mungle

Floki - Jay Hickman

Atli - Ty Mahany

Torgrim - Orlanders Tao Jones

Willibald - Kyle Colby Jones

The Ear, Halfdan - John Gremillion

Gratianus - Chris Rager

Asser - Josh Morrison

Asgier - Blake Weir

Ylva - Olivia Swasey

Helga - Patricia Duran

Jabbathe - Greg Cote

Interpreter - Jim Johnson

Gorm - Chris Hutchison

Hordaland, Faxi - Alexis Tipton

Gunnar - Jeremy Gee

Anne - Jessica Boone

Father - Kregg Dailey

Mother - Julie Oliver-Touchstone

Sister - Luci Christian

Olaf - Sean Patrick Judge

Lydia - Joanne Bonasso

Ari - Tyler Galindo

Mord - Antonio Lasanta

Snorre - Chelsea McCurdy

Magni - Gareth West

Hakon - Ry McKeand

Grim - Nathan Wilson

Mols - Michael Wronski

Narrator - Marty Fleck

As part of the celebration of the anime's second anniversary, Vinland Saga has revealed that a second season of the series is now on the way! There's no release date or window set for the new season just yet, but that means it's now the perfect time to catch up with the first season before this new slate of episodes finally hits. Sentai Filmworks officially describes Vinland Saga as such, "Raised in peace and on fanciful tales of a mythical far-off land without war, young Thorfinn dreams of someday traveling to the fabled Vinland. That dream is shattered when threats from the legendary Jomsvikings put him in the path of a band of Viking mercenaries, forcing Thorfinn's father to sacrifice himself to the band's leader: Askeladd.

Alone and far from home, Thorfinn joins the forces of his father's slayer, determined to compel a duel with the mercenary leader and avenge his father. However, Thorfinn quickly finds himself ill prepared for a soldier's life in the long war between Denmark and England...where the opportunistic Vikings earn coin by fighting for both sides. Now he must learn how to fight and survive, even if it means facing friend and clan in battle in VINLAND SAGA!"

What do you think of the cast for Vinland Saga's English dub? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!