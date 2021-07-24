Vinland Saga Reveals English Dub Cast
Vinland Saga has revealed the cast behind the new English dub of the anime! Fans of Makoto Yukimura's original manga series have quite a bit to be excited about lately as not only was it recently confirmed that a second season of the fan favorite adaptation was currently in the works, but a new English dub of the anime's first season was in production as well. Sentai Filmworks had confirmed they have acquired the home video license for the series in North America, and this means that the first season of the series will finally be getting an English dub.
Sentai Filmworks will be releasing Vinland Saga on Blu-ray with both an English and Japanese audio release, and with the release of the dub coming up soon on August 31st, they have celebrated with the reveal of the full English dub cast for the series along with debuting the first clip of the new dub. You can check out the first promo for the English dub in the video above, and find the full dub cast list below:
- Thors - Jason Douglas
- Askeladd- David Wald
- Thorfinn - Mike Haimoto
- Young Thorfinn - Shannon Emerick
- Thorkell - Joe Daniels
- Leif - John Swasey
- Prince Canute - Josh Grelle
- King Sweyn - Luis Galindo
- Bjorn - Andrew Love
- Ragnar - Rob Mungle
- Floki - Jay Hickman
- Atli - Ty Mahany
- Torgrim - Orlanders Tao Jones
- Willibald - Kyle Colby Jones
- The Ear, Halfdan - John Gremillion
- Gratianus - Chris Rager
- Asser - Josh Morrison
- Asgier - Blake Weir
- Ylva - Olivia Swasey
- Helga - Patricia Duran
- Jabbathe - Greg Cote
- Interpreter - Jim Johnson
- Gorm - Chris Hutchison
- Hordaland, Faxi - Alexis Tipton
- Gunnar - Jeremy Gee
- Anne - Jessica Boone
- Father - Kregg Dailey
- Mother - Julie Oliver-Touchstone
- Sister - Luci Christian
- Olaf - Sean Patrick Judge
- Lydia - Joanne Bonasso
- Ari - Tyler Galindo
- Mord - Antonio Lasanta
- Snorre - Chelsea McCurdy
- Magni - Gareth West
- Hakon - Ry McKeand
- Grim - Nathan Wilson
- Mols - Michael Wronski
- Narrator - Marty Fleck
As part of the celebration of the anime's second anniversary, Vinland Saga has revealed that a second season of the series is now on the way! There's no release date or window set for the new season just yet, but that means it's now the perfect time to catch up with the first season before this new slate of episodes finally hits. Sentai Filmworks officially describes Vinland Saga as such, "Raised in peace and on fanciful tales of a mythical far-off land without war, young Thorfinn dreams of someday traveling to the fabled Vinland. That dream is shattered when threats from the legendary Jomsvikings put him in the path of a band of Viking mercenaries, forcing Thorfinn's father to sacrifice himself to the band's leader: Askeladd.
Alone and far from home, Thorfinn joins the forces of his father's slayer, determined to compel a duel with the mercenary leader and avenge his father. However, Thorfinn quickly finds himself ill prepared for a soldier's life in the long war between Denmark and England...where the opportunistic Vikings earn coin by fighting for both sides. Now he must learn how to fight and survive, even if it means facing friend and clan in battle in VINLAND SAGA!"
What do you think of the cast for Vinland Saga's English dub? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!