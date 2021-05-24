Vinland Saga Announces U.S. Home Video Debut

✖

Vinland Saga announced its plans for its home video debut in the United States! Makoto Yukimura's original manga series had been a cult hit with fans ever since it made its debut in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine (before moving onto Monthly Afternoon), but the series exploded with the debut of its anime adaptation back in 2019. Exclusively streaming with Amazon Prime Video during its initial debut, now the series is getting ready to launch in a whole new way with its official home video release coming on the way from Sentai Filmworks.

Sentai Filmworks has announced they have acquired the official English license home video rights for Vinland Saga, and is getting ready to launch both a collector's and standard edition release for a currently slated window of Summer 2021. Unfortunately this announcement does not detail what could be included in these releases (such as episode counts, potential extras, or an English dub), but it'll likely include a brand new English translation for the script overall.

[NEW TO SENTAI] We're incredibly excited for this announcement! Soon, you'll be able to add Vinland Saga to your anime collection! More details here: https://t.co/IRW2QdcejS pic.twitter.com/Oq2d8QXdIR — Sentai (@SentaiFilmworks) May 20, 2021

Directed by Shuhei Yabuta for WIT Studio (Great Pretender, Attack on Titan's first three seasons), the 24 episode season has yet to reveal whether or not a second season is in the works. Just in case one does eventually release, this will be the perfect way to catch up with the current events before any new episodes are confirmed. Sentai Filmworks officially describes Vinland Saga as such:

"Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war."

Did you catch Vinland Saga when it debuted back in 2019? Are you excited to finally own the series on home video? Are you hoping for a second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!