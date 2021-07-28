Vinland Saga Creator Comments on Season 2 Staff

✖

Vinland Saga has been out of commission for awhile now, but the franchise has more to offer fans. In the wake of its successful first season, all eyes have been on Vinland Saga in anticipation of season two. It was announced this year that new episodes of the anime are in the works, and now, we have learned more about the staff overseeing season two.

The information comes straight from the source, so we can thank Makoto Yukimura for this gift. The artist took to Twitter the other day to update fans on season two, and it was there Yukimura almost the entire staff from season one is returning to bring season two to life.

Time goes by really fast(￣▽￣;)

This one year, our team had many problems to solve and we have made difficult decisions. But fortunately, the team composition is almost the same and we are motivated to concentrate on this season.#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/ruxvzrAZ3w — やぶた (@yabshu55) July 25, 2021

"Time goes by really fast," they wrote. "This one year, our team had many problems to solve and we have made difficult decisions. But fortunately, the team composition is almost the same and we are motivated to concentrate on this season."

As you can see, Yukimura also drew a little sketch to celebrate the new season. The cute drawing has fans all riled up again, and you cannot blame them for being so excited. After all, Vinland Saga was a sleeper hit during its roll out, and fans came to know it afterwards. This means there are way more fans eager to watch the show as it airs, so Thorfinn better brace himself for an influx of love.

If you have not caught up on Vinland Saga quite yet, the show can be watched on Amazon Prime. The anime's official synopsis can be found here if you need more details on the series: "Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest yet atrocious tribe, has had outbreaks everywhere. Thorfinn, the son of a great warrior, lived his childhood on the battlefield. Now, he is seeking the land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil."

What do you think of this Vinland Saga update? Are you excited for season two to make its debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.