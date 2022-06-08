Vinland Saga Director Teases Season 2 Highlights

✖

The director behind Vinland Saga's second season is teasing the kinds of highlights that fans can look forward to in the upcoming season of the series. Makoto Yukimura's original manga series has made its official anime adaptation debut back in 2019, but it wasn't until two years later that a second season was confirmed to be in the works. Progress on the new episodes have been steady thus far, but it wasn't until recently that fans got the biggest and best look at the new season just yet as the franchise has revealed a new trailer and poster for the second season.

Along with the full debut of the first poster and trailer for Vinland Saga Season 2, the returning director behind the series (who will not be producing the second season with studio MAPPA), Shuhei Yabuta took to Twitter to hype fans about what to expect from the new episodes with "Showy events will decrease and the pace of the story will slow down. However, the emotions of the characters move more greatly and fiery. I promise that there is a unique experience like no other. I hope you all enjoy season 2!" Check it out below:

Showy events will decrease and the pace of the story will slow down. However, the emotions of the characters move more greatly and fiery. I promise that there is a unique experience like no other. I hope you all enjoy season 2!#VINLAND_SAGA pic.twitter.com/uW4ArxRtB6 — やぶた Shuhei Yabuta (@yabshu55) June 8, 2022

Vinland Saga Season 2 will be produced by Studio MAPPA, but will have the same staff from the first season, Led by Yabuta as director, Hiroshi Seko will be writing the scripts once more, Takahiko Abiru will be serving as character designer, and Yutaka Yamada will be composing the music. Returning cast for the new season includes the likes of Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn, Kensho Ono as Canute, and Akio Ohtsuka as Thorkell. New additions to the cast include Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar, Mayumi Sako as Arnheid, Fuminori Komatsu as Snake, Yuu Hayashi as Olmar, and Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil.

Currently scheduled to release in 2023, there's still lots of time to catch up as you can find Vinland Saga's first season streaming with Amazon Prime. HIDIVE has licensed the series for a home media release, and they describe it as such, "Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war."

What do you think? How do you feel about the first real look at Vinland Saga's new season so far? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!