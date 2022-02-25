Vinland Saga Director Updates Fans on Season 2 Progress

The director behind Vinland Saga has shared a new update on Season 2’s progress with fans! The first season taking on Makoto Yukimura’s original manga series made its debut back in 2019 and was one of the most well received of that year. It wasn’t until last Summer (when the anime was celebrating the second anniversary of its premiere) that a second season of the series was confirmed to be in the works, and fans have seen very little from the new production ever since. But there have been some notable updates from those bringing the anime to life in that time.

There are still many mysteries about Vinland Saga‘s production and release details for the second season of the series, but it was previously confirmed that director Shuhei Yabuta would be making his return from the first season to oversee the second. Following the end of a special art contest featuring fan entries from all over the world, Yabuta offered another update on how Season 2 of the anime has been progressing and noted that they are taking their time to make the anime “satisfactory” to fan expectations.

Thank you for your participation! I’m glad to see so many various fan arts and realized again that Vinland Saga is a manga loved all over the world. We are taking so long to make next season satisfactory. I'd appreciate it if you could wait a little longer for next information! https://t.co/13K3JEWD80 — やぶた Shuhei Yabuta (@yabshu55) February 25, 2022

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the response to the series’ recent fan art contest, Yabuta shared, “Thank you for your participation! I’m glad to see so many various fan arts and realized again that Vinland Saga is a manga loved all over the world. We are taking so long to make next season satisfactory. I’d appreciate it if you could wait a little longer for next information!” While it’s not an update many fans were hoping to see, it does confirm that the series is still moving forward as promised.

The second season of Vinland Saga will also feature character designer Takahiko Abiru returning from the first season, but the rest of the staff and production information is still being kept under wraps. There’s a rumor floating around that the second season will be tackled by MAPPA, but a confirmation has yet to be announced. If you wanted to check out the first season of the series, Vinland Saga is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The season has also been released on Blu-ray and DVD by Sentai Filmworks (which includes an official English dubbed version). They officially describe the series as such:

“Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war.”

