‘Violet Evergarden’ Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Kyoto Animation often provides some of the best animated anime series in the season, so fans of their latest release, Violet Evergarden, watched from afar as the series simulcast in territories outside of the United States but not on Netflix domestically.

Thankfully that harsh wait is over because, as of April 5, Violet Evergarden is now available to stream on Netflix in the United States. Just in time to get hyped for its new anime project, as well.

There was a bit of controversy in the anime fandom as the series premiered and simulcast to territories outside of Japan, but not in the United States as Netflix here preferred to save it for one bingeable release. Fans in the U.K., Canada, and the Philippines, had noticed the first episode had hit the streaming service in their territories the same day it was released in Japan, but no such luck in the United States.

In non-United States territories, the series is available in English, Japanese, French, Italian, and Spanish audio, and subtitled in English, French, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. With multiple audios already available, fans were wondering why the series was not being simulcast in the United States as well. The controversy around the series has died down, however, especially now that the series is available in the United States.

For those unfamiliar with Violet Evergarden, the series is a beautiful one. It tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden stars Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea, Aya Endo as Cattleya Baudelaire, and Kouki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. Taichi Ishidate and original series illustrator Akiko Takase handled directing and character design duties, Reiko Yoshida handled the series composition, Yota Tsuruoka served as the sound director, Evan Call composed the music for the series, and the opening theme “Sincerely” is performed by TRUE.

The series originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga). The series was later adapted into an anime series in 2018, and ran for 14 episodes.