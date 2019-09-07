Violet Evergarden: The Movie Confirms Release Date Delay with New Trailer

After the tragic fire of Kyoto Animation‘s 1st Studio building, Kyoto Animation’s works have seen some smaller changes. Whether some events following the tragedy were cancelled or extended, fans have only been surprised seeing the studio continuing to put out its work without delay. But it seems like the upcoming Violet Evergarden film will be a major delay for the studio as Kyoto Animation has confirmed that the film has been delayed from its scheduled January 2020 release to an unconfirmed date in the future.

With a new trailer for the film, the official website for Violet Evergarden: The Movie announced that work on the new film is still continuing apace. And while the film’s release has been delayed for now, there are plans to announce the new release date in the future.

Taichi Ishidate will be returning from the series to direct the new film with other returning staff including Reiko Yoshida as scriptwriter, Akiko Takase as character designer and chief animation director, and Evan Call as composer. The film has also been confirmed to take place years after the end of the war, and Violet Evergarden finds a particularly important letter as the world enjoys peace.

Kyoto Animation plans to honor the fallen victims and those injured with the release of its first major film effort following the tragedy, Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll. The film is now screening in Japan, and was extended beyond its originally scheduled two week run in theaters as a show of support for the studio.

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden‘s 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

Violet Evergarden originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation’s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga).