Anime Fans are Sure 2022 Will Be the Best Year for Anime Yet

When it comes to anime, fans know not all years are equal when it comes to output. Quantity over quality has become a mindset in the industry, but even still, a few banger schedules have debuted in the last five years. While some may prefer old-school shows from the ’90s, anime has thrived in a big way this past decade. And now, fans are buzzing as they believe 2022 will be one of the industry’s best yet.

Of course, the first thing fans must consider is the roster of new shows debuting in 2022. A slew of returning titles will hit up fans, but others like Chainsaw Man will step out in 2022 for the very first time. As you can imagine, fans are eager to see how the violent series transitions to the screen, and what we’ve seen so far of Chainsaw Man is reassuring.

Hope this year is gonna be as good as the anime coming out this year pic.twitter.com/ZjMYdm3sew — Luka 🥸 CW: X-Men (@LukaZer0) January 1, 2022

Of course, there are other new series on the docket like Spy x Family, but the year is buoyed by a lot of comeback kings. After all, a bunch of series plan to return in 2022, and the first of them will step out this weekend with Attack on Titan. The epic series will bring season four back to television in just a few days, and this premiere will be its last. Eren is deep into his final season, so Attack on Titan has a lot to live up to these days.

As the year continues, some other major shows will make their return. Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean are all on that list. My Hero Academia is also expected to drop a new season this year, and it will run seasonally while other series like One Piece continue their usual schedule. And of course, Ichigo Kurosaki is bringing Bleach back at last. The anime is making a comeback with its Thousand-Year Blood War arc, so netizens better strap in. This year will make anime history for all the right reasons, you’ll see.

How hyped are you for the new anime coming in 2022? Which series are going to be on your watchlist this year?