We Never Learn: Bokuben Season 2 Announced

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is seeing many of its recent hits get an anime adaptation this year, and one of the more surprising hits of the Spring 2019 anime season was the anime for Taishi Tsutsui’s We Never Learn. Although it flew mostly under the radar when compared to the more action oriented juggernauts of the season, it’s got a strong fan following that will be happy to know that it will continue!

After the end of the latest episode of the series, it was confirmed that We Never Learn: BOKUBEN will be returning for a second season later this October. This means it’s joining an already jam-packed Fall 2019 anime season.

The special announcement preview for the second season unfortunately doesn’t give much away as to what fans can expect, but it confirms that the series’ fan-favorite heroines will be making a comeback to go through all kinds of romantic comedy shenanigans the series has become famous for. But just like the Spring 2019 season, it’s going to be facing a lot of competition in October. But the fans will be there to support it!

Directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki for Silver x Arvo Animation, the series stars Ryota Osaka as Nariyuki Yuiga, Haruka Shiraishi as Fumino Furuhashi, Miyu Tomita as Rizu Ogata, Sayumi Suzushiro as Uruka Takemoto, Madoka Asahina as Asumi Kominami, and Lynn as Mafuyu Kirisu. Licensed by Aniplex of America, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series was originally created by Taishi Tsutsui for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017.

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN is described as such, “Nariyuki Yuiga is in his last and most painful year of high school. In order to gain the ‘special VIP recommendation’ which would grant him a full scholarship to college, he must now tutor his classmates as they struggle to prepare for entrance exams. Among his pupils are ‘the sleeping beauty of the literary forest,’ Fumino Furuhashi, and ‘the Thumbelina supercomputer,’ Rizu Ogata–two of the most beautiful super-geniuses at the school! While these two were thought to be academically flawless, it turns out that they’re completely clueless outside of their pet subjects…!? As Nariyuki’s life is turned upside down by these quirky girls who just never learn, he must do everything he can to get them accepted into college! The stage is set for this romantic comedy featuring prodigies who never learn when it comes to studying and love!”