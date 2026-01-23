Crunchyroll’s Most Depressing Series Drops Surprise Release

When many think of anime, they might immediately think of the world-ending battles of the Z-Fighters, the high seas adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, and/or the supernatural shenanigans of Jujutsu Tech. Battle anime might be the most popular genre in the anime medium, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t anime properties that explore diverse territory. Emotional stories focusing on romance, on growing up, and on comedic escapades are only a few examples of how anime has expanded in recent years. With one of Crunchyroll’s biggest outside-of-the-box series hitting last year, a stealth surprise has arrived on the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takopi’s Original Sin first debuted in 2025, with the original Japanese iteration arriving on Crunchyroll. In a big reveal, the anime-centric streaming service revealed that the English Dub for the dark series has arrived as a part of its library. While many anime series, especially the more popular entries in the medium, will simulcast their Japanese and English Dubs, some smaller, lesser-known shows might have to wait a little longer than usual. Luckily, Crunchyroll also released the full cast list for those adding an English Dub to the six-episode series, and some names might be familiar to anime fans.

Takopi voiced by Abigail Blythe

Shizuka voiced by Emily Fajardo

Marina voiced by Jill Harris

Azuma voiced by Ciarán Strange

Junya voiced by Kieran Regan

Shizuka’s Mom voiced by Lydia Mackay

Marina’s Mom voiced by Trina Nishimura

Marina’s Dad voiced by Aaron Roberts

Azuma’s Mom voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard

Chappy voiced by Jim Foronda

Happy Mama voiced by Molly Searcy

Additional Voices by Donna Xia, Reshel Mae, Jordan Colea, Gillian Lange, Lily Gast, Tyson Rinehart, Kevin D. Thelwell, Ethan Gallardo, Ben Stegmair, Jim Foronda

What is Takopi’s Original Sin?

Enishiya

Takopi’s Original Sin has a premise that sets it apart from many of its cohorts in the anime sphere. The titular Takopi is an alien from another world, an alien land that prides itself on its happiness. Traveling to Earth to bring smiles, much like Adult Swim’s surreal series Smiling Friends, the extraterrestrial meets a young girl named Shizuka. Shizuka is unable to smile, and thus Takopi learns of the dark things happening in her life that are causing her to frown in a dark and twisted tale.

Ironically enough, Takopi’s Original Sin premiered as a part of Shonen Jump, making for quite the departure from many of the other manga printed under the Shueisha banner. Arriving in 2021, the manga only held two volumes to its name and gave readers an ending that was quite conclusive. If you haven’t had the chance to jump into this anime series, be forewarned that it can be a very difficult watch, thanks to the mature subject matter and bullying scenes littered throughout. While not quite considered a horror, this anime adaptation might be one of the most unsettling series you ever come into contact with, whether you watch it in Japanese or English.

What do you think of this surprise Crunchyroll reveal? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!