Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Dominates Global Netflix Charts Despite a Major Drawback

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finally made its debut this month as part of the Winter 2026 lineup, and it’s all set to adapt the Culling Game Arc. The season debuted with a one-hour special, broadcasting the first two episodes together before resuming a weekly schedule. While the series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll across all major regions, Netflix has limited the season to a select few Asian regions. There are currently no updates on when Season 3 will be streaming on Netflix USA, but considering the first two seasons are already there, it might be added after the season finale. In the meantime, the streaming giant is adding weekly episodes in selected regions as the series tops global charts despite such a major drawback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the first week since its release, the anime ranked second on the global chart of non-English TV shows with 3.1 million views between January 6th and January 11th, 2026. According to Netflix Tudum, the series ranked third in the previous week with 2.8 million views. As Jujutsu Kaisen continues its intense Season 3, the story is heading toward one of its best arcs ever. The latest season has released four episodes so far, wrapping up the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs. The Culling Game will begin in the upcoming Season 3 episode as the villains proceed with their plans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is All Set to Commence The Culling Game

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The first two arcs of Season 3 not only featured the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc but also set up the next challenge Kenjaku placed in front of them. Jujutsu Society hasn’t been the same after the incident, as they take the opportunity to get rid of Yuji Itadori now that Satoru Gojo is out of the way. After a brief clash with Yuta Okkotsu, the students at Jujutsu Tech High School visit the Tomb of the Star Corridor and meet Master Tengen. They learn about the rules of the Culling Game, a deathly battle royale orchestrated by the villain, where he forces over a thousand sorcerers to participate.

Japan never had such a high number of sorcerers, which is why Kenjaku used several people as vessels to incarnate ancient sorcerers, while those with potential had their abilities awakened thanks to his meddling. The Culling Game Arc will introduce several new characters, and some of them will turn out to be reliable allies in the Final Arc. It’s also the longest arc of the series and will be adapted into the anime in two parts.

Fans will finally learn the true intentions of Kenjaku and Sukuna, the two major villains of the series, and everything they have planned so far. Crunchyroll drops new episodes every Thursday at 7:30 AM PT, along with the dubbed episodes, which are two episodes behind the subbed version. The first part of Season 3 is listed for 12 episodes, while details on the second part have yet to be revealed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!