What Time is Rick and Morty's Vat of Acid Episode on Tonight?

Rick and Morty Season 4 continues with the Episode 8's "The Vat of Acid Episode" and here is when you'll want to tune into Adult Swim for the premiere. Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim for Season 4 Episode 8 on Sunday, May 17th at 11:30PM EST/10:30PM CST. Each episode of the series has been a huge hit with fans ever since it returned for the final five episodes earlier this month, and the series has gone far above and beyond than what we expected to see after those first five.

"The Vat of Acid Episode" seems plenty straightforward as the preview for the episode had Rick bringing Morty to a seedy meeting place and teased that the two of them would be jumping into a vat of acid if (and most certainly when) things got out of hand. This is probably some sort of fake out, however.

A recent preview clip for "The Vat of Acid Episode" actually fully revealed the titular vat of acid in question. As the deal between Rick and some mysterious alien gangsters goes awry, he jumps with Morty into a vat of acid. Rick is playing up the drama of the situation, but he definitely has something planned. But as fans have seen, it's pretty much impossible to guess what the team behind the series is planning.

The premise and title for the episode teases that it's going to blunt, but we've seen how meta Rick and Morty truly can get. The final five episodes of the season are coming to an end relatively soon, and unfortunately it's going to be a while before Season 5 makes its debut. Work on Season 5 (and even Season 6) is currently in progress, but the recent shutdowns due to the advent of COVID-19 have impacted major productions -- including Rick and Morty's. It's not quite clear just how much the fifth season has been affected quite yet, but we'll see for ourselves soon enough.

For now, it's best to get ready and enjoy Rick and Morty's "Vat of Acid Episode" when it returns to Adult Swim, tonight at 11:30PM EST! Are you excited to see what this episode has in store for us? Where do you think Rick and Morty will end up after they jump into the vat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

