Studio Trigger Staff Reveals Why the Company Decided to Make Promare

Studio Trigger is one of the more popular studios among anime fans as their original anime projects often garner major followings. That’s why each new original project of theirs instantly gets a lot of attention, and fans have been especially curious of their first original film project Promare. But why did Studio Trigger decide to go with Promare for their first film release?

Speaking with ComicBook.com, director Hiroyuki Imaishi and producer and creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi explain some of the thought processes that went into the film’s release. Notably why its new main character is a good focus for them.

Wakabayashi explained that if Trigger were to promote one thing about the new film, or what he felt was most appealing, it’d be its main character Galo, “Galo Thymos is a character that never really gives up, and he keeps on going through with it. Anything that seems impossible becomes possible, and it’s also one of the themes for this film. It’s kind of a message where nothing is really impossible.”

As Imaishi explained, “…on top of all the characters an underlying message is that I wanted to make a work where it’s just simply pleasing to watch.” But it wasn’t so simple bringing it all to life as the film challenged Trigger with its new design method, “[T]here’s a method of designing called Color Trace in Japanese. It’s pretty much excluding the outline for the characters…the last 1.5 months’ production…it felt like [we] were not going to be able to deliver the level of quality that [we] were expecting the last 1.5 months.”

Imaishi stated that Trigger even almost gave up on producing the new film with this technique, but luckily they pushed through and delivered a great experience. The film had its North American debut during Anime Expo 2019, and it was well received among fans in attendance.

GKIDS has confirmed that other fans will be getting their chance to see Promare soon enough as it will be getting a limited theatrical release on September 17 and 19 in both its original Japanese and with an English dub. GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”