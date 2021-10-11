A Popular Anime Is Now Delayed a Year Following Its First Episode

The fall season has ushered itself before anime fans, and a good few shoes have already made their debuts. With the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba back in play, it is hard to imagine a better season of the year. But if you were looking forward to one hit series, well – the show just got delayed until next year.

The update comes from the anime’s team itself, and the group confirms World’s End Harem is being postponed. The show, which debuted its first episode this past week, is now pushing back the rest of its episodes to January 2022.

https://twitter.com/harem_official_/status/1446279180535074818?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“After scrutinizing the work on World’s End Harem, we have decided to postpone its broadcast from episode two forward. The anime will return in January of next year. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the show,” the team shared.

As you can imagine, fans of the series were taken aback by this reveal. The first episode did well enough with fans, but it seems problems have been ongoing behind the scenes. The staff wants to put out the best product possible, so World’s End Harem will make its comeback in 2022.

For those unfamiliar with this series, it began in May 2016 under LINK and Kotaro Shono. The erotic drama tells the story of Reito Mizuhara, a young man who is put into cryostasis to await a cure for his rare illness. When he wakes up years later, Reito learns 99.9% of men globally have been killed by a mysterious virus, and he is just one of several who is immune. Tasked with repopulating the globe, Reito tries to figure out what happened to his girlfriend while he was in stasis and encounters the other men like him who are immune to the Man Killer Virus.

What do you think of this surprise delay? Was this harem series at the top of your must-watch list for the fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.