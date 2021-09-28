Anime Fans Rank Their Most-Anticipated Fall Series

October is almost here, and that means the spooky season is in full swing for most. As Halloween looms at the month’s end, things are heating up for the anime fandom as the start of the month marks a new cour. The fall season has arrived, and thanks to a bunch of netizens, fans have shared which shows they’re most excited about this month.

The list comes from Anime Trending as the fan-site took a poll of users. In the past week, fans got together and voted for their most-anticipated show, and some surprising results came forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, the top-anticipated show for October is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The show is slated to debut its second part this October, and it isn’t the only new season to join this list. 86 Eighty-Six landed in second place thanks to season two while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba landed in seventh place.

When it comes to the second spot, a gentle coming of age story made the list with Komi Can’t Communicate. The school-bound series is hugely popular, and rom-com fans will eat up the tale.

The list goes on to rank a bunch of other top-tier series with Takt Op.Destiny landing in fourth place. Mieruko-chan took the fifth place spot while Blue Period hit up sixth place. The rest of the top ten was taken by Platinum End, The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World, and World’s End Harem in that respective order.

Luckily for fans, these shows will be available stateside via simulcast. Crunchyroll and Funimation will share most of these titles though some like Mieruko-chan are limited to a single site. The premieres will kickstart once October 1st has arrived, so you better go ahead and assemble your must-see list now!

What do you think of this upcoming cour of anime? Which series do you plan to check out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.