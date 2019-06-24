Yahoo View Ending Service With More than 300 Anime Series

Anime is more widely available and distributed than ever, and it’s easier to legally stream many series than it was many years ago. But unfortunately, the options for free legal streaming have taken a hit. Resourceful anime fans have been using the Yahoo! View service ever since it offered the free anime streaming Hulu no longer does, but after this month the service will no longer be available.
As noted by @WTK on Twitter, Yahoo! View will be decommissioned at the end of the month and available titles included Yu Yu Hakusho, Digimon Adventure, and many more. Here’s the full list of titles available on Yahoo! View until June 30th, 2019:
- .hack//Roots
- .hack//SIGN
- A Certain Magical Index
- A Certain Scientific Railgun
- Absolute Duo
- Accel World
- Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
- Afro Samurai
- Air Gear
- Akame ga Kill!
- Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka
- Amagami SS
- Another
- Aoharu x Machinegun
- Aquarion
- Aquarion EVOL
- Aria: The Scarlet Ammo
- Assassination Classroom
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Attack on Titan
- Attack on Titan: Junior High
- Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts
- Bakuman
- Basilisk
- Beautiful Bones -Sakurako’s Investigation-
- Beyond the Boundary
- Big Windup
- Black Blood Brothers
- Black Bullet
- Black Butler: Book of Circus
- Black Cat
- Black Lagoon
- Blade & Soul
- Blade Dance of the Elementalers
- Bleach
- Blood Blockade Battlefront
- Blood Lad
- Blood-C
- Blue Dragon Uncut
- Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
- Blue Spring Ride
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Brave 10
- Broken Blade
- Brothers Conflict
- BTOOOM!
- Buddy Complex
- Bungo Stray Dogs
- Buso Renkin
- Campione
- Chaika the Coffin Princess
- Chaos Dragon
- Chivalry of a Failed Knight
- Chrome Shelled Regios
- CHRONOS RULER
- Clannad
- Clannad After Story
- Classroom of the Elite
- Claymore
- Code Geass
- Code: Breaker
- Comet Lucifer
- Coppelion
- Corpse Princess
- Cowboy Bebop
- Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons
- D-Frag!
- D. Gray-man HALLOW
- D.Gray-man
- Dagashi Kashi
- Dance with Devils
- Danganronpa: The Animation
- Darker Than Black
- Date A Live
- Death Note
- Death Parade
- Deltora Quest
- Demon King Daimao
- Desert Punk
- Devil May Cry
- Diabolik Lovers
- Diabolik Lovers II: More Blood
- Digimon Adventure
- Digimon Frontier
- Digimon Tamers
- Dimension W
- Divine Gate
- Dragonar Academy
- Dragonaut: The Resonance
- Drifters (2016)
- Eden of the East
- Elfen Lied
- Engaged to the Unidentified
- Ergo Proxy
- Fairy Tail
- Familiar of Zero F
- Familiar of Zero: “Rondo” of Princesses
- Familiar of Zero: Knight of the Twin Moons
- Fate / Stay Night
- FLCL
- Food Wars!
- Fruits Basket
- Full Metal Panic!
- Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid
- Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu
- GANGSTA.
- Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet
- Garo The Animation
- Gate
- Girls und Panzer
- Golden Time
- Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions
- Gugure! Kokkuri-san
- Guilty Crown
- Gun X Sword
- Gungrave
- Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor
- Haganai
- Haikyu!!
- HAIKYU!! 3rd Season
- Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East
- Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto
- Hayate the Combat Butler!
- Heavy Object
- Hellsing
- Hellsing Ultimate
- Heroic Age
- Hetalia: Axis Powers
- High School DxD
- High School of the Dead
- Hiiro no Kakera: The Tamayori Princess Saga
- Hikaru no Go
- Himouto! Umaru-chan
- Hunter x Hunter
- I Couldn’t Become a Hero, So I Reluctantly Decided to Get a Job
- In Another World With My Smartphone
- Infinite Stratos
- Initial D
- Inu X Boku Secret Service
- Inuyasha
- Inuyasha – The Final Act
- Invaders of the Rokujyoma!?
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Is This a Zombie?
- ItaKiss
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Jormungand
- Junjo Romantica
- K
- K-On!!
- Kaleido Star
- Kamigami no Asobi
- Kamisama Kiss
- Kaze no Stigma
- Kenichi
- Kids on the Slope
- Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You
- Kingdom (2012)
- Last Exile
- Log Horizon
- Lord Marksman and Vanadis
- Love Stage
- Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions
- Lupin the Third Part II
- Magical Warfare
- Maid-sama
- Majestic Prince
- Majikoi Oh! Samurai Girls!
- Maken-Ki! Battling Venus
- Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero
- Mashiroiro Symphony ~ The Color of Lovers
- Mayo Chiki
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Remaster
- Mobile Suit Gundam The 08th MS Team
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC (Unicorn)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls
- Monster Rancher
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun
- Motto To Love Ru
- Mushi-shi
- Muv Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse
- My Hero Academia
- My Love Story!!
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- Nabari no Ou
- Nakaimo: My Little Sister is Among Them!
- Naruto
- Naruto Shippuden
- Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals
- Negima!
- Negima!? Magister Negi Magi
- No Game No Life
- Nobunaga the Fool
- Nobunagun
- Noragami
- Norn9
- Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
- One-Punch Man
- Ouran High School Host Club
- Outbreak Company
- Outlaw Star
- Overlord
- Pandora Hearts
- Parasyte: The Maxim
- Persona 4
- Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation
- Place to Place
- Prince of Stride: Alternative
- Princess Tutu
- Prison School
- Problem Children are Coming from Another World, Aren’t They?
- Psychic Detective Yakumo
- Psycho-Pass
- Punch Line
- Qwaser of Stigmata
- Rage of Bahamut: Genesis
- Ranma 1/2
- Reborn!
- Rin-ne
- Rosario + Vampire
- Sailor Moon
- Sailor Moon Crystal
- Saiyuki
- SAIYUKI RELOAD BLAST
- Samurai 7
- Samurai Champloo
- Samurai Harem
- Say “I Love You”
- School Rumble
- Sekirei
- Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
- Shakugan no Shana
- Shiki
- Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist
- Shin Chan
- Shomin Sample
- Shuffle
- Sky Wizards Academy
- Slayers
- Snow White With the Red Hair
- Sonic X
- Soul Eater
- Soul Eater Not!
- Space Brothers
- Space Dandy
- Special A
- Spice and Wolf
- Steins;Gate
- Tears to Tiara
- Tenchi Muyo GXP
- Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar
- Terraformars
- Terror in Resonance
- The Ambition of Oda Nobuna
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!
- The Eden of Grisaia
- The Familiar of Zero
- The Fruit of Grisaia
- The Future Diary
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan
- The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
- The Prince of Tennis
- The Reflection
- The Sacred Blacksmith
- The Wallflower
- Tiger & Bunny
- To Love Ru
- To Love Ru Darkness
- Tokyo ESP
- Tokyo Ghoul
- Tokyo Magnitude 8.0
- Tokyo Majin
- Tokyo Ravens
- Toradora!
- Towanoquon
- Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk
- Tower of Druaga: The Sword of Uruk
- Trigun
- Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle
- Unlimited Psychic Squad
- Urara Meirocho
- Ushio & Tora
- Uta no Prince Sama
- Utano Princesama Revolutions
- Utawarerumono The False Faces
- Vampire Knight
- Vandread
- WataMote
- When They Cry
- Witchblade
- Wolf Girl & Black Prince
- World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman
- xxxHolic
- Yona of the Dawn
- Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yu-Gi-Oh!
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s
- Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
- Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL
- Zatch Bell!
- Zetman
Though many of these series are available elsewhere, it is often with a service that requires a monthly subscription fee. There are still some ways to legally stream anime for free with ad-breaks or other stipulations, but this is a big blow to fans who have been using this service since it started offering anime a few years ago.