Yahoo View Ending Service With More than 300 Anime Series

Anime is more widely available and distributed than ever, and it’s easier to legally stream many series than it was many years ago. But unfortunately, the options for free legal streaming have taken a hit. Resourceful anime fans have been using the Yahoo! View service ever since it offered the free anime streaming Hulu no longer does, but after this month the service will no longer be available.

As noted by @WTK on Twitter, Yahoo! View will be decommissioned at the end of the month and available titles included Yu Yu Hakusho, Digimon Adventure, and many more. Here’s the full list of titles available on Yahoo! View until June 30th, 2019:

.hack//Roots

.hack//SIGN

A Certain Magical Index

A Certain Scientific Railgun

Absolute Duo

Accel World

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero

Afro Samurai

Air Gear

Akame ga Kill!

Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka

Amagami SS

Another

Aoharu x Machinegun

Aquarion

Aquarion EVOL

Aria: The Scarlet Ammo

Assassination Classroom

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan: Junior High

Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts

Bakuman

Basilisk

Beautiful Bones -Sakurako’s Investigation-

Beyond the Boundary

Big Windup

Black Blood Brothers

Black Bullet

Black Butler: Book of Circus

Black Cat

Black Lagoon

Blade & Soul

Blade Dance of the Elementalers

Bleach

Blood Blockade Battlefront

Blood Lad

Blood-C

Blue Dragon Uncut

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga

Blue Spring Ride

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Brave 10

Broken Blade

Brothers Conflict

BTOOOM!

Buddy Complex

Bungo Stray Dogs

Buso Renkin

Campione

Chaika the Coffin Princess

Chaos Dragon

Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Chrome Shelled Regios

CHRONOS RULER

Clannad

Clannad After Story

Classroom of the Elite

Claymore

Code Geass

Code: Breaker

Comet Lucifer

Coppelion

Corpse Princess

Cowboy Bebop

Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons

D-Frag!

D. Gray-man HALLOW

D.Gray-man

Dagashi Kashi

Dance with Devils

Danganronpa: The Animation

Darker Than Black

Date A Live

Death Note

Death Parade

Deltora Quest

Demon King Daimao

Desert Punk

Devil May Cry

Diabolik Lovers

Diabolik Lovers II: More Blood

Digimon Adventure

Digimon Frontier

Digimon Tamers

Dimension W

Divine Gate

Dragonar Academy

Dragonaut: The Resonance

Drifters (2016)

Eden of the East

Elfen Lied

Engaged to the Unidentified

Ergo Proxy

Fairy Tail

Familiar of Zero F

Familiar of Zero: “Rondo” of Princesses

Familiar of Zero: Knight of the Twin Moons

Fate / Stay Night

FLCL

Food Wars!

Fruits Basket

Full Metal Panic!

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu

GANGSTA.

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet

Garo The Animation

Gate

Girls und Panzer

Golden Time

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

Gugure! Kokkuri-san

Guilty Crown

Gun X Sword

Gungrave

Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor

Haganai

Haikyu!!

HAIKYU!! 3rd Season

Hakkenden: Eight Dogs of the East

Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto

Hayate the Combat Butler!

Heavy Object

Hellsing

Hellsing Ultimate

Heroic Age

Hetalia: Axis Powers

High School DxD

High School of the Dead

Hiiro no Kakera: The Tamayori Princess Saga

Hikaru no Go

Himouto! Umaru-chan

Hunter x Hunter

I Couldn’t Become a Hero, So I Reluctantly Decided to Get a Job

In Another World With My Smartphone

Infinite Stratos

Initial D

Inu X Boku Secret Service

Inuyasha

Inuyasha – The Final Act

Invaders of the Rokujyoma!?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Is This a Zombie?

ItaKiss

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jormungand

Junjo Romantica

K

K-On!!

Kaleido Star

Kamigami no Asobi

Kamisama Kiss

Kaze no Stigma

Kenichi

Kids on the Slope

Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You

Kingdom (2012)

Last Exile

Log Horizon

Lord Marksman and Vanadis

Love Stage

Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions

Lupin the Third Part II

Magical Warfare

Maid-sama

Majestic Prince

Majikoi Oh! Samurai Girls!

Maken-Ki! Battling Venus

Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero

Mashiroiro Symphony ~ The Color of Lovers

Mayo Chiki

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Remaster

Mobile Suit Gundam The 08th MS Team

Mobile Suit Gundam UC (Unicorn)

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls

Monster Rancher

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Motto To Love Ru

Mushi-shi

Muv Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse

My Hero Academia

My Love Story!!

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!

Mysterious Girlfriend X

Nabari no Ou

Nakaimo: My Little Sister is Among Them!

Naruto

Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals

Negima!

Negima!? Magister Negi Magi

No Game No Life

Nobunaga the Fool

Nobunagun

Noragami

Norn9

Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan

One-Punch Man

Ouran High School Host Club

Outbreak Company

Outlaw Star

Overlord

Pandora Hearts

Parasyte: The Maxim

Persona 4

Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation

Place to Place

Prince of Stride: Alternative

Princess Tutu

Prison School

Problem Children are Coming from Another World, Aren’t They?

Psychic Detective Yakumo

Psycho-Pass

Punch Line

Qwaser of Stigmata

Rage of Bahamut: Genesis

Ranma 1/2

Reborn!

Rin-ne

Rosario + Vampire

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon Crystal

Saiyuki

SAIYUKI RELOAD BLAST

Samurai 7

Samurai Champloo

Samurai Harem

Say “I Love You”

School Rumble

Sekirei

Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign

Shakugan no Shana

Shiki

Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist

Shin Chan

Shomin Sample

Shuffle

Sky Wizards Academy

Slayers

Snow White With the Red Hair

Sonic X

Soul Eater

Soul Eater Not!

Space Brothers

Space Dandy

Special A

Spice and Wolf

Steins;Gate

Tears to Tiara

Tenchi Muyo GXP

Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar

Terraformars

Terror in Resonance

The Ambition of Oda Nobuna

The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Eden of Grisaia

The Familiar of Zero

The Fruit of Grisaia

The Future Diary

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

The Prince of Tennis

The Reflection

The Sacred Blacksmith

The Wallflower

Tiger & Bunny

To Love Ru

To Love Ru Darkness

Tokyo ESP

Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0

Tokyo Majin

Tokyo Ravens

Toradora!

Towanoquon

Tower of Druaga: The Aegis of Uruk

Tower of Druaga: The Sword of Uruk

Trigun

Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle

Unlimited Psychic Squad

Urara Meirocho

Ushio & Tora

Uta no Prince Sama

Utano Princesama Revolutions

Utawarerumono The False Faces

Vampire Knight

Vandread

WataMote

When They Cry

Witchblade

Wolf Girl & Black Prince

World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman

xxxHolic

Yona of the Dawn

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL

Zatch Bell!

Zetman

Though many of these series are available elsewhere, it is often with a service that requires a monthly subscription fee. There are still some ways to legally stream anime for free with ad-breaks or other stipulations, but this is a big blow to fans who have been using this service since it started offering anime a few years ago.