Yashahime Rebounds with Fans Thanks to a Special Cameo
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has definitely had its ups and downs, attempting to live up to the solid legacy that was left behind by its predecessor in Inuyasha, following the daughters of the titular character and his half-sibling of Sesshomaru, and a big revelation has fans hopping back on board as more secrets are revealed about Setsuna's past. Some of the biggest plot points of the sequel have been discovering the secrets of the OG characters and what their current status is in this "new generation" and it seems that Sesshomaru had left a pivotal character to make sure his daughter was relatively fine.
Jaken has long been the right-hand man of Sesshomaru, normally offering more humor than debilitating attacks against demons that they would encounter, but it seems that he was made to be a de-facto parent as he helped Setsuna survive in her younger years wherein Towa had been blasted into the present.
What do you think of Jaken's big return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha.
The Boys Are Back In Town
Jaken and Ah-Un!!😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/qPzga0DHDV— ellyse🍏 (@isshuntoeien) February 17, 2021
More Jaken Content Please
your mind says twins and their parents together but your heart wants more twins and jaken contents. pic.twitter.com/VHn7v3rBDy— kiki ✦ (@KAGOMEACKERMAN) February 17, 2021
Sesshomaru Now Best Dad?
Sesshomaru leaving part of his mokomoko and gifts for Setsuna im- 🥺💖😭💕 pic.twitter.com/wk317TlYxW— Cam ✨Jaken supremacist✨ (@tinydemonjaken) February 20, 2021
Jaken For The Win
OMG! Baby Setsuna 😭💖— julia🌼 (@kiirohiganbana) February 17, 2021
Was it Jaken who saved her from the fire?#半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/2hWjYpj3p0
Backstory Ahoy
#Yashahime Ep 20— Yume (@YumeTokoyo) February 21, 2021
We finally got some backstory on Setsuna on what happen to her after she separated from Towa. Didn't think we get to see a old acquaintance Shiori. So Setsuna was taken in by Shiori and I wonder was it Jaken or Sessumaru been sending the gifts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sWgIakI3W8
Tears Were Shed
Setsuna is my favorite out of the three and the fact that I got to see jaken say this and heard sesshomaru's theme when she turned full demon made me cry.... Alottttt
Survive and live... 😭🌙❤ pic.twitter.com/kZEKfl95sK— ℋ𝒶𝓁𝓅𝓅𝓎 ℳℯ𝓁ℴ𝓃 | 𝓑𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮🌸 (@Taeminisbaee) February 20, 2021
Good Job Grampy
Grandpa Jaken i love u so much🥺😭💖 #半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/cfdDoSJA1s— Cam ✨Jaken supremacist✨ (@tinydemonjaken) February 6, 2021
He's Been Here All Along
Grandpa Jaken is also waiting for us in episode 20! 💚#半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/BnMFSS7nQP— Danae (@happyberry_d) February 12, 2021
Simply Adorable
This image is truly nostalgic, grandpa Jaken is always here, in good and bad things. 💚#半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/2l4XoEgKps— Danae (@happyberry_d) February 17, 2021