Yashahime Rebounds with Fans Thanks to a Special Cameo

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has definitely had its ups and downs, attempting to live up to the solid legacy that was left behind by its predecessor in Inuyasha, following the daughters of the titular character and his half-sibling of Sesshomaru, and a big revelation has fans hopping back on board as more secrets are revealed about Setsuna's past. Some of the biggest plot points of the sequel have been discovering the secrets of the OG characters and what their current status is in this "new generation" and it seems that Sesshomaru had left a pivotal character to make sure his daughter was relatively fine.

Jaken has long been the right-hand man of Sesshomaru, normally offering more humor than debilitating attacks against demons that they would encounter, but it seems that he was made to be a de-facto parent as he helped Setsuna survive in her younger years wherein Towa had been blasted into the present.

