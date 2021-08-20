Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Announces New Manga Series

✖

Inuyasha fans were stunned when it was announced that the classic anime series would be receiving a sequel series via the franchise's creator Rumiko Takahashi, with many fans waiting for the second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to drop in October of this year. With the series telling the story of the daughters of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin, it seems that Yashahime is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor once again as the series has announced that it will be releasing a manga series that will adapt the events of this sequel in September of this year.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon was a sequel series that was wrapped in mysteries, beginning several years following the conclusion of the original Inuyasha anime, with the current statuses of the original characters being up in the air. With several characters such as the titular half-demon, Kagome, and Rin not being revealed to be alive or dead, it was up to their offspring in Moroha, Setsuna, and Towa to not only figure out what happened to them but bridge the gap once again between the modern world and the era of magic and mysticism that was so beloved by a number of anime fans when the first series landed.

The Official Twitter Account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon shared the big news that the series would be receiving a manga adaptation later this year, which will be drawn by manga artist Takashi Shiina, who had previously worked on the story of Zettai Karen Children:

