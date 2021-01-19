Yashahime Finally Reveals Who Raised Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been a true treat for the Inuyasha fandom, and the sequel is far from over. The hit series has begun exploring the roots of its heroines as of late, so it was only a matter of time before Moroha took center stage. As it turns out, the heroine was raised by someone other than her parents, and fans met the girl's caretaker some years ago.

So if you don't want to be spoiled for Yashahime, turn back! There are spoilers about Moroha's past below:

KOGA AND THE WOLF TRIBE RAISED MOROHA. WE WERE RIGHT! #半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/ml6P71PnuN — kiki ✦ (@KAGOMEACKERMAN) January 16, 2021

Thanks to the most recent episode of Yashahime, fans learned some important info about Moroha and her past. It was there fans got a clear look at the girl's earliest memories as Moroha was born four years after Kagome returned to the Feudal Era. Kagome and Inuyasha entrusted their kid to Hachiemon on a temporary basis before heading to battle. However, the fight got ugly, and it trapped Kagome and Inuyasha on the Border of the Afterlife. That is where the two are to this day, and Hachiemon was forced to find someone who could care for Moroha.

The only person available to watch Moroha as their own was... Koga. Yup, the Wolf Demon Tribute took in Moroha after news spread of Kagome's fate. Koga and his wife Ayame agreed to watch over Moroha until her parents came back. However, the pair are still stuck on the border to this day. This means much of Moroha's chaotic energy is thanks to Koga, and her adoptive father apparently has a sweet spot for the kid even to this day. After all, Koga has never forgotten his first love for Kagome, and Inuyasha became an unwitting ally over the years. It is no surprise Koga agreed to watch over Moroha in their absence, but the question remains how Kagome and Inuyasha will react to the news...

What do you make of this Yashahime revelation? Did you suspect Koga this whole time, or were you taken by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.