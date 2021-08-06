Yashahime Princess Half Demon Reveals First Trailer For Second Act

✖

Inuyasha fans were astonished when it was originally revealed that the classic anime franchise created by Rumiko Takahashi would be receiving a sequel in the form of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, following the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and now, fans can look forward to the second season of the series with this new trailer. With the first season exploring a vastly different supernatural world as the location of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin remained a mystery, it was up to the trio of young demon hunters to unravel the mystery of what happened to their parents.

The first season from the animation studio of Sunrise told a story with the trio of anime protagonists, giving them skills that were somewhat similar to those of their parents, with Setsuna, Towa, and Moroha all having uniquely different personalities from one another. Struggling to find the Rainbow Perals as they dive deeper into the fate that befell their parents, the next generation was able to find plenty of answers, but there are still even more questions which both the demon slayers and fans are dying to find out. With this new trailer, it seems that fans can look forward to several reunions in season two.

Yashahime Princess Half Demon's Official Twitter Account shared the first trailer for the second season of the anime, which shows a number of returning characters that became fan favorites in the first season, alongside several new characters that will expand the magical world:

The original anime series for Inuyasha had one-hundred and sixty-seven episodes, alongside several feature-length films, and it will be interesting to see if the sequel series is able to follow suit. The creator of both series, Rumiko Takahashi, has wasted little time in creating new stories within the world of manga, as she is also working on a story with Mai, that has a number of things in common with these magical worlds that helped put her name on the map alongside the likes of Ranma 1/2.

