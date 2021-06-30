Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Announces Release Date

✖

Inuyasha has experienced an impressive comeback over the past few years, and its sequel is to thank in part. After years of silence, the franchise roared back to life with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to the delight of many. Now, the show is working on its second act, and the season will be going live very soon.

The update comes from the official Yashahime account on Twitter, so it is as legit as it gets. It was there the show's team confirmed the anime is returning for season two this year, and it will go live in the fall season.

The exact release date is scheduled for October 2, so fans can mark that down now. It is expected that Yashahime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll as usual, and season two will hopefully join the first by heading to Toonami at some point. After all, Inuyasha was made famous in the United States on Toonami, and netizens were tickled when Yashahime brought its English dub to the late-night block.

A bit of extra info was dropped regarding Yashahime as well this week. When season two goes live, the team did say the group NEWS will perform its opening theme song. At this point, that is all we know about the song, so fans can look forward to more details as the fall approaches.

If you want to catch up on Yashahime ahead of its new season, you can find the whole first season on Crunchyroll. Inuyasha can also be found streaming there as well as Hulu. And if you need more info, you can find the official synopsis for Yashahime below:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

What do you think about Yashahime's big comeback? Are you caught up on the Inuyasha sequel?