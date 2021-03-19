Yashahime: Princess Half Demon Confirms Season 2

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is about to end its first season with its next episode, leaving fans to wonder whether we would see the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru return, but anime fans need not worry as their return has been confirmed as Sunrise has ordered a second season of the series. Created by Rumiko Takahashi, the originator of the world of Inuyasha, stunned fans when she announced that the beloved series would be getting a sequel and since that time, fans have warmed up to Toga, Setsuna, and Moroha during their demon-hunting adventures.

The series so far has taken fans through the very different world of the past that has seen characters like Inuyasha, Sesshomaru, Kagome, and Rin absent from the proceedings, with their daughters having to fend for themselves in both the era of days gone by and the modern era. With Toga being dragged back into the past to assist her long-lost sister in reclaiming her dreams, demons are now gunning for the trio of hunters thanks to the diamond pearls that they lay claim to. With the mystery of their respective parents slowly being revealed across the first twenty-four episodes of the first season, it will be interesting to see what questions are answered before the season finale.

Twitter User Sugoi Lite shared the big announcement for Yashahime fans, alongside a brand new poster for the series that has introduced us to heroes and monsters alike from the previous magical era that has become a fan favorite within the anime community:

TV anime "Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon" will be receiving a Season 2. #半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/nSREu0WtQH — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) March 19, 2021

The original Inuyasha series ran for one hundred and sixty-seven episodes, following the adventures of Inuyasha and Kagome for quite some time when it first debuted in the year 2000. With the ending of Inuyasha being fairly conclusive, it was definitely a shock to fans when the sequel debuted two decades following the introduction of this magical world that has continued to gain popularity around the world. It will definitely be interesting to see what the future holds for the trio of demon hunters.

Are you hyped for the confirmation that Yashahime will be getting a second season?