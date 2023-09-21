Yona of the Dawn Art Exhibition Announced

It seems like Yona of the Dawn is stepping back into the spotlight. The fantasy romance series launched in 2009, and for many fans, it ranks as their favorite adventure manga. Created by Mizuho Kusanagi, Yona of the Dawn has been underrated for far too long, but it is now getting a comeback courtesy of a special art exhibition.

According to Hakusensha, Yona of the Dawn is getting an art exhibition in Tokyo, Japan starting this winter. The event will kickstart on December 22nd and run through the start of January 2024. The special exhibition is being held to honor Kusanagi as the artist's 20th anniversary in the manga industry is coming around.

If you are not familiar with Kusanagi, the creator has been working since 2003. Their first work was a simple one-shot which turned into Hana to Yume, and other series like Mugen Spiral put the artist on the map. However, the creator made it to the big leagues with Yona of the Dawn. The hit adventure romance is still being published to this day. Back in 2014, Studio Pierrot adapted Yona of the Dawn into a 25-episode anime that many are eager to see return. So of course, there is no better series than Yona of the Dawn to celebrate Kusanagi with.

If you have never read Yona of the Dawn, Viz Media oversees its manga release in the United States. As for the anime, Yona of the Dawn can be watched on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the cult classic, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?"

What do you think about this update on Yona of the Dawn? Have you checked out the underrated hit yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!